New research in ONCOLOGY® identifies gaps between gynecologic cancer disease burden and clinical trial availability at UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center

CRANBURY, N.J., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ONCOLOGY®, a peer-reviewed journal published by MJH Life Sciences®, has published new findings revealing meaningful discrepancies between the distribution of gynecologic cancer incidence and the availability and enrollment patterns of clinical trials at the UCLA Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center (JCCC), an NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center serving Los Angeles County, California.

The study, led by Andrea I. Nañez, M.D.; Maria A. Velez, M.D.; Mae Zakhour, M.D.; and Edward B. Garon, M.D., M.S., examined six years of trial activity for ovarian, uterine and cervical cancers. The authors compared available trials and enrolled patients with county-level incidence and demographic data to assess alignment with disease burden and the racial and ethnic diversity of the surrounding community.

Key findings

Across 24 gynecologic oncology trials available between 2013 and 2018, the distribution of available studies and enrolled patients differed markedly from real-world cancer incidence in the catchment area:

Ovarian cancer accounted for 67% of available trials yet represents only 25% of local cases (82% of enrolled patients vs 25% expected).

Uterine cancer represented 21% of trials despite comprising 59% of incidence (9% of enrolled patients vs 59% expected).

Cervical cancer accounted for 12% of trials, aligning more closely with its 6% local incidence (9% of enrolled patients vs 6% expected), but showing significant differences in the racial and ethnic distribution of participants compared with county-level data.





Significant differences were observed across racial and ethnic groups. Among the most notable:

Patients who were Black or Asian were underrepresented in ovarian and cervical cancer trials.

Patients who were Hispanic were significantly underrepresented in ovarian cancer trials but overrepresented in cervical cancer trials.

Trial sponsorship patterns also varied: 93% of ovarian cancer trials were industry-sponsored, whereas none of the cervical cancer trials received industry support.





Although clinical trials remain essential for advancing treatment options, ensuring that trial availability and participant enrollment reflect the realities of disease burden is critical for generating broadly applicable evidence. The authors note that Los Angeles County, one of the most diverse populations in the United States, offers unique opportunities for deeper analysis and future work to address gaps in trial access and representation.

A call for continued investigation

The study underscores how factors such as trial design, sponsorship, institutional partnerships and catchment area needs can influence who ultimately has access to investigational therapies. The authors emphasize that institutions with large and diverse patient populations, such as JCCC, are uniquely positioned to lead investigations aimed at achieving equity in clinical trial availability and participation.

"In this study we found that among ovarian, uterine, and cervical cancers, the number of clinical trials available at a large cancer center was not proportional to the incidence of each cancer in the center’s catchment area,” Andrea I. Nañez, M.D., said. "There were more patients consented for ovarian cancer trials compared with uterine and cervical cancer trials. Considering that uterine and cervical cancers disproportionately impact racial and ethnic minority populations, deliberate attention should be paid to ensure that patients with these cancers can benefit from clinical trials, while continuing the progress seen in ovarian cancer trials. This means both advocating for increased government funding of gynecologic cancer research and identifying ways of bringing greater industry investment in these relatively rare cancers that are often seen in patients who are uninsured or underinsured, rather than privately insured. Otherwise, we risk deepening existing disparities."

Advancing awareness through ONCOLOGY

The publication of this study reflects ONCOLOGY’s commitment to disseminating research that informs clinical practice, shapes policy considerations, and broadens awareness of factors that influence equitable cancer care.

Clinicians, researchers, health equity advocates and oncology professionals are encouraged to read and share the full study, which contributes to the growing body of evidence identifying disparities in trial design and participation.

The full text article is available at https://www.cancernetwork.com/view/differences-in-clinical-trial-availability-vs-distribution-of-disease-among-gynecological-cancers for review and has been indexed in PubMed.

