CHESONA Launches ArmorDock Pro on Kickstarter, Aiming to Bring Desktop-Class Productivity to iPad Users

HONG KONG, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHESONA, a leading brand dedicated to designing keyboard cases and productivity accessories for iPad users, today announced the launch of ArmorDock Pro, an all-in-one docking workstation now live on Kickstarter.

Developed to help users “Connect Everything, Create Everywhere,” ArmorDock Pro is an all-in-one docking workstation engineered to transform the iPad into a powerful desktop-class setup.ArmorDock Pro brings display expansion, storage, peripheral connectivity, and full-device protection into a single system. It bridges the gap between mobile portability and professional desktop performance.

The Core Productivity Barriers Facing Today’s iPad Users

Today’s iPads are powerful, but most users still face three major limitations:

Storage Limits — insufficient onboard capacity for 4K video, RAW photos, or large project files.

— insufficient onboard capacity for 4K video, RAW photos, or large project files. Single Port — preventing simultaneous charging, file transfer, and external display use.

— preventing simultaneous charging, file transfer, and external display use. Power Bottlenecks — peripherals underperform or disconnect due to insufficient power delivery.



Developed with CHESONA’s proprietary workflow architecture and supported by a U.S. patent, ArmorDock Pro eliminates these limitations and transforms the iPad into a truly capable mobile workstation.

Key Features of ArmorDock Pro

1. SSD Slot

The built-in SSD slot allows creators and professionals to expand storage instantly without external drives. It delivers faster data access and smoother workflows for editing, transferring, or backing up large files.

2. Comprehensive Interface Integration

SSD Slot, HDMI, USB-A/C(data + power), SD Card Reader, 3.5mm Audio Jack.





3. Advanced Keyboard + Touchpad + Protection

ArmorDock Pro includes an innovative pogo pin keyboard case designed by CHESONA:

Responsive Key Switches: Comfortable typing for long-form work.

Comfortable typing for long-form work. Precision Touchpad: Multi-gesture support for desktop-style control.

Multi-gesture support for desktop-style control. Full-Body Protection: Reinforced shell for drops, travel, studio, or field environments.

Reinforced shell for drops, travel, studio, or field environments. Detach Mechanism: Switch between keyboard mode and tablet mode instantly.

Built for Real-World Workflow Scenarios

ArmorDock Pro streamlines mobile workflows with interfaces tailored to professional needs.

Video creators can transfer footage via SD, edit from SSD, and monitor audio on the go.

can transfer footage via SD, edit from SSD, and monitor audio on the go. Dual-screen users extend displays via HDMI while connecting peripherals through USB for efficient multitasking.

extend displays via HDMI while connecting peripherals through USB for efficient multitasking. Photographers manage RAW files, back up to SSD, review via HDMI, and sync devices without a laptop.



The detachable keyboard and touchpad enable typing, editing, and task management, with a protective case for mobile use

Plug, Create, Work — No Matter Your Profession

No matter the industry, efficiency and simplicity are the core of ArmorDock Pro:

Plug & Play: Zero configuration required; everything works immediately.

Zero configuration required; everything works immediately. All-in-One Expansion: One dock replaces multiple hubs, cables, and adapters.

One dock replaces multiple hubs, cables, and adapters. Unified Workflow: Build a desktop-class environment with your iPad at the center.





The product officially launches on December 15, 2025, with early backers gaining access to Super Early Bird pricing and limited-quantity rewards. This launch underscores CHESONA’s mission to unlock the full potential of the iPad by delivering solutions that combine protection, connectivity, and efficient workflow design.

Supporters can learn more or pledge on the ArmorDock Pro Kickstarter campaign.

Media Contact:

Iris Bennett, Marketing Manager

Email: iris@chesona.com

About CHESONA

CHESONA is a leading global technology accessories brand dedicated to creating high-performance solutions for iPad users. Its product line includes keyboard cases, all-in-one docking stations, and mobile office tools, combining protection, connectivity, and intuitive design. CHESONA aims to enhance mobile productivity and provide versatile tools that help users work and create more efficiently, turning everyday devices into fully functional and flexible workstations. The flagship ArmorDock exemplifies the brand’s commitment to innovation, offering creators, professionals, and tech enthusiasts a seamless blend of functionality, durability, and convenience.

Website: https://www.chesona.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChesonaKeyboard

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chesona_keyboard

YouTube：https://www.youtube.com/@chesonakeyboard

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/52019986-279b-47cc-8275-d746aa225e08

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c8dbc4e0-87e9-466b-b8b2-2dbef84269b0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f4476fd-6c47-4a69-8dec-f5d483855989

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/81c480fe-6e56-48f6-a413-8d946194639d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48ac91fd-e424-4603-886c-ad9a0c91bf7e