Oncotelic Therapeutics and Brush and Key Foundation Announce Publication in International Journal of Molecular Sciences Highlighting Context-Dependent Biomarkers in Liver and Pancreatic Cancer

AGOURA HILLS, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCQB: OTLC) in collaboration with the Brush and Key Foundation, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed research article in the International Journal of Molecular Sciences titled “Comparative Tumor Microenvironment Analysis for HCC and PDAC Using KMplotter.” Chang, W.-H.; Shah, D.; Myers, S.; Potts, M.; Qazi, S.; Trieu, V. International Journal of Molecular Sciences 2025, 26, 11920.

The study presents a comprehensive, data-driven analysis of two emerging biomarkers—DNMT3A (DNA methyltransferase 3A) and GMPS (guanine monophosphate synthetase)—across hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) and pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC). By integrating survival outcomes, transcriptomic profiling, and tumor microenvironment (TME) analyses from more than 7,000 patients, the authors demonstrate that the prognostic significance of these biomarkers is highly context-dependent, shaped by immune composition, metabolic reprogramming, and innate immune sensing pathways.

Training the Next Generation of Scientists

The publication also reflects the educational mission of the Brush and Key Foundation, which supports young scholars through mentored research experiences that bridge scientific inquiry, critical thinking, and professional development.

The paper’s author- Drashya Shah, an intern supported by the Brush and Key Foundation, shared the following reflection: “My experience working with the Brush and Key Foundation for Young Artists has been truly valuable and enriching. Throughout the research and writing process, I received consistent guidance and insightful feedback at every stage, which helped me refine my ideas and present my findings with clarity and precision. This collaborative environment not only strengthened the quality of my paper but also significantly boosted my confidence as a researcher. The skills and knowledge I gained through this journey are lifelong, and I will undoubtedly carry them forward into my future education and professional work. I am deeply grateful to everyone involved for their unwavering support and encouragement.”

“This work exemplifies how advanced bioinformatics, translational oncology, and structured mentorship can intersect to generate meaningful scientific insight,” said Dr. Vuong Trieu, co-author and contributor to the study. “Equally important, it demonstrates how hands-on research training helps prepare the next generation of scientists.”

Dr. Wen-Han Chang, corresponding author, added, “The work highlights why biomarkers cannot be interpreted in isolation. Tumor context—immune composition, metabolic state, and innate sensing—fundamentally alters prognostic meaning and therapeutic opportunity.”

About the Brush and Key Foundation

The Brush and Key Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to mentoring and educating young scholars through hands-on research, structured guidance, and interdisciplinary learning. The foundation emphasizes critical thinking, scientific communication, and real-world research experience to help students build durable skills applicable to future academic and professional pursuits.

About Oncotelic

Oncotelic (f/k/a Mateon Therapeutics, Inc.), was formed in the State of New York in 1988 as OXiGENE, Inc., was reincorporated in the State of Delaware in 1992, and changed its name to Mateon Therapeutics, Inc. in 2016, and Oncotelic Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Oncotelic is seeking to leverage its deep expertise in oncology drug development to improve treatment outcomes and survival of cancer patients with a special emphasis on rare pediatric cancers. Oncotelic has rare pediatric designation for Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma “DIPG” (through OT-101) through its 45% joint venture, melanoma (through CA4P), and Acute Myeloid Leukemia “AML” (through OXi 4503). Oncotelic also acquired PointR Data Inc. in November 2019.

Oncotelic acquired AL-101, during the 4th quarter of 2021, for the intranasal delivery of apomorphine. We intend to develop AL-101 for the treatment of Parkinson Disease ("PD"). Over 60,000 new patients are being diagnosed with PD in the United States and currently there are over 1 million patients in the US and expected to increase to over 1.2 million by 2030. In addition, approximately 10 million suffer from this disease globally. https://www.parkinson.org/Understanding-Parkinsons/Statistics. AL-101 is also being developed for Erectile Dysfunction ("ED"). ED is the most prevalent male sexual disorder globally. The percentages of men affected by ED are as follows: 14.3-70% of men aged 60 years, 6.7-48% of men aged 70 years, and 38% of men aged 80 years (Geerkens MJM et al. (2019). Eur Urol Focus. pii: S2405-4569(19)30079-3). However, with the increasing administration of PDE5 inhibitors in clinical practice, it was found that approximately 30-35% of ED patients are treatment failures (McMahon CN et al. (2006). BMJ, 332: 589-92). AL-101 is designed to target treatment failure ED patients who do not respond to PDE5 inhibitors. Through similar mechanism of action, AL-101 is being developed for Female Sexual Dysfunction ("FSD"). Female sexual dysfunction is a prevalent problem, afflicting approximately 40% of women and there are few treatment options. FSD is more typical as women age and is a progressive and widespread condition. (Allahdadi, KJ et al. (2009) Cardiovascular & hematological agents in medicinal chemistry, 7(4), 260-269). There is no available drug for the treatment of FSD. In June 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Vyleesi (bremelanotide) to treat acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder ("HSDD") in premenopausal women. This is the only available drug treatment. Vyleesi has essentially replaced the only other drug for HSDD - however, it has a long list of drug-drug interactions, including commonly used antidepressants, such as fluoxetine and sertraline. In addition, it has a black box warning regarding its use with alcohol, a combination that has been associated with hypotension and syncopal episodes. Therefore, there is an urgent need for effective therapy against FSD and HSDD.

