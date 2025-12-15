TRIMEDX launches TRIMEDX-AIQ™, an AI-native clinical asset intelligence offering built on the industry’s most extensive repository of medical device data

Indianapolis, Indiana, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRIMEDX today announced the launch of TRIMEDX-AIQ™ , a breakthrough AI intelligence offering that sets a new standard for clinical asset optimization. Purpose-built for health systems, TRIMEDX-AIQ combines the largest and most comprehensive data set in the healthcare technology management (HTM) industry with next-generation AI capabilities to deliver real-time visibility, predictive maintenance intelligence, and supply chain automation—all within a single unified offering.

With more than 6.1 million device records, 25+ years of longitudinal insight, and visibility into 90-95% of all active U.S. medical equipment, TRIMEDX has built the industry’s most powerful dataset—refined and AI-ready in ways that cannot be replicated. This scale, combined with over $200 million in recent technology advancements and a national workforce of 3,400 clinical engineering experts, positions TRIMEDX as the only organization capable of delivering an AI offering of this magnitude and insight. This foundation fuels TRIMEDX-AIQ, the only enterprise AI offering that unifies visibility, prediction, security, and automation to reduce operational waste, improve medical device uptime, and unlock significant cost savings for health systems.

Across the country, health systems face a critical opportunity to unlock significant operational, financial, and performance gains by tackling longstanding barriers: device inventory records that can be inaccurate by up to 40%, equipment failures that disrupt patient care, rising rental & replacement costs, and supply chain inefficiencies that delay critical repairs. Fragmented data, manual workflows, and operational blind spots limit visibility and keep teams reacting to problems after they occur. Existing tools—ranging from CMMS platforms to episodic inventory audits and spreadsheet-driven planning—simply do not provide the predictive intelligence or unified visibility required to solve these issues at scale. When these barriers are eliminated, the opportunity is transformative: 10-20% reductions in clinical engineering costs, 25-35% capital expense avoidance and deferral, and equipment uptime reaching 99%. Without that shift, the result is millions of dollars in unnecessary spending and thousands of hours lost to avoidable downtime every year.

TRIMEDX-AIQ seizes this opportunity by unifying clinical asset visibility, predictive intelligence, and supply chain automation into a single AI-native offering built specifically for the needs of health systems. Rather than relying on disconnected tools and manual updates, TRIMEDX-AIQ provides continuous, automated visibility into the health system’s entire device ecosystem—delivering accurate, real-time asset inventories and resolving the inaccuracies that can reach up to 40% in many health systems today. This enhanced visibility reduces rental overspend, strengthens cybersecurity by identifying unknown devices, and improves capital planning & budgeting by giving leaders a true picture of what they own and how it’s being used.

“Health systems are facing unprecedented operational pressure, from rising costs to staffing shortages,” says TRIMEDX CEO Neil de Crescenzo. “TRIMEDX-AIQ gives leaders the visibility, predictability, and automation they need to run a more resilient, cost-effective operation at scale. It represents the future of clinical asset management, powered by AI and built for the realities of modern health care.”

TRIMEDX-AIQ applies predictive intelligence to maintenance and repair workflows, equipping clinical engineers with the insights they need to prevent failures before they happen, accelerate turnaround time, and work more efficiently. Using TRIMEDX’s multi-vendor dataset in combination with health system data, TRIMEDX-AIQ anticipates likely failures, automates preparation steps such as preventative maintenance kits & parts ordering, and synthesizes task lists using generative AI. The result is improved uptime, faster repairs, and a more resilient workforce.

The offering further strengthens operational resilience by automating supply chain steps that frequently create bottlenecks. By integrating predictive maintenance insights, asset condition data, and repair workflows, TRIMEDX-AIQ ensures that parts and resources are aligned precisely when needed. This reduces delays, speeds up repair cycles, and unlocks measurable savings.

Health systems interested in implementing TRIMEDX-AIQ will begin with a complimentary Current State Assessment and inventory baseline review. To learn more, visit trimedx.com/aiq or contact info@trimedx.com.





About TRIMEDX

TRIMEDX is an industry-leading, independent clinical asset management company delivering comprehensive clinical engineering services, clinical asset informatics, and medical device cybersecurity. We help healthcare providers transform their clinical assets into strategic tools, driving reductions in operational expenses, optimizing clinical asset capital spend, maximizing resources for safe patient care, and delivering improved safety & protection. TRIMEDX was built by providers, for providers, and leverages a history of expert clinical engineering with data on 90-95% of in-use medical equipment in the United States.

