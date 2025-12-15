Food Preservatives Market Growth Outlook: CAGR of 4.7% and Value Reaching USD 5.01 Billion by 2032

Burlingame, CA, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Food Preservatives Market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.63 Bn in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 5.01 Bn by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7% from 2025 to 2032. Rising concerns about food safety, along with growing consumption of processed and packaged foods, are poised to drive strong growth in the food preservatives market. Demand is expected to remain robust over the forecast period, supported by the increasing preference for frozen and convenience food products driven by changing lifestyles and busier daily routines.

Global Food Preservatives Market Key Takeaways

Demand remains especially high for natural food preservatives, with the target segment expected to account for 61.7% of the market share in 2025, fueled by clean-label and health-conscious consumer trends.

By functionality, antimicrobial food preservatives segment is expected to lead the market with a 41.7% share in 2025.

Based on application, the meat, poultry, and seafood segment is slated to account for 42.4% of the global food preservatives market share in 2025.

North America is projected to dominate the global food preservatives industry with a share of 41.7% in 2025, owing to rising demand for food additives and preservatives.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to emerge as a highly lucrative market for food preservatives manufacturers during the forecast period. This is mostly due to expanding convenience foods sector, growing need for food-grade preservatives, and rising focus on microbial spoilage prevention.

Rising Emphasis on Food Safety and Waste Reduction Spurring Market Growth

Coherent Market Insights’ latest food preservatives market analysis highlights major factors driving the industry’s growth. These include rising focus on improving food safety and reducing food waste, growing demand for processed and packaged food products, surging popularity of antioxidant food preservatives, expansion of food & beverage industry, and increasing food trade.

Rising food insecurity has become a major concern globally. A large portion of food produced around the world gets wasted during storage and transportation. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization, an estimated 1.3 billion tonnes of food produced globally is lost or goes to waste. This rising food insecurity issue is driving demand for food preservatives because they help to extend the freshness and shelf life of products.

In addition, rising awareness about foodborne diseases and the need for safe food is increasing the demand for food preservatives. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), unsafe food leads to about 600 million cases of illness and 420,000 deaths every year. Because of this, food companies are using more antimicrobial agents in food products to keep food safe.

Health Concerns and Stringent Regulations Limiting Market Growth

The global food preservatives market outlook remains positive, owing to rising demand for packaged food products, strict food safety regulations, and rising focus on food safety. However, implementation of stringent regulations and growing health concerns and safety issues might slow down food preservatives market growth to some extent during the forecast period.

Modern consumers are increasingly becoming aware of potential health risks associated with synthetic preservatives, such as allergies and long-term chronic effects. This is causing a shift toward costly natural alternatives, which can reduce overall traditional food preservatives market demand. In addition to this, there is a crackdown on food preservatives due to consumer health concerns and regulatory actions.

Governments and regulatory bodies are restricting or banning certain food preservatives. For instance, India’s FSSAI has recently banned the use of some preservatives in certain food products. Similarly, the U.S. FDA has proposed limits or bans on several synthetic additives, such as titanium dioxide and some artificial food dyes, to reduce the use of potentially harmful substances. These developments could slow down the growth of the food preservatives market during the forthcoming period.

Processed and Packaged Food Boom Creating Growth Opportunities

Rising demand for processed and packaged food products is creating lucrative growth opportunities for manufacturers of food preservatives. Rapid urbanization and busier lifestyles are prompting more consumers to opt for ready-to-eat (RTE), packaged, and processed foods rather than cooking from scratch. This trend towards processed and convenience food products is driving demand for food preservatives.

Food preservatives are being increasingly added to packaged and processed food products to extend shelf life and prevent spoilage caused by microorganisms or chemical changes. They help maintain food safety, quality, and freshness over time by inhibiting the growth of bacteria, mold, and yeast. As the consumption of packaged and processed foods continues to rise globally, the food preservatives market is expected to witness steady growth.

Emerging Food Preservatives Market Trends

Shift towards natural and organic food preservatives is a key trend in the market. Consumers are becoming more health-conscious and prefer foods with natural ingredients instead of artificial chemicals. This trend is driving food manufacturers to innovate with natural preservatives, such as plant extracts, organic acids, or salt-based solutions, to keep food fresh longer while meeting consumer demand for clean-label and healthier products.

Rising demand for high-quality food products with extended shelf life is boosting food preservative sales. Modern consumers are seeking food products that are easy to prepare, consume, and have a longer shelf life due to busy lifestyles and changing eating habits. This is encouraging the food and beverage industry to use different types of food preservatives in their products.

Advances in preservation technologies are transforming the food industry. Improved antimicrobial and antioxidant preservatives, bio-preservation methods, active packaging, encapsulation, and controlled atmosphere packaging allow better food preservation. These technologies help maintain taste, texture, and nutritional quality. They also give manufacturers more flexibility, help meet consumer demand for safer and cleaner food, and support distribution chains, thereby expanding the market.

Analyst’s View

“The global food preservatives market is set to grow steadily, fueled by rising consumer demand for extended shelf-life products, increasing awareness of food safety and quality standards, growing need for food preservation chemicals, and surge in processed and convenience food consumption,” said a senior CMI analyst. “Companies that focus on developing natural, clean-label, and multifunctional preservatives, while ensuring regulatory compliance and sustainable sourcing, are positioned to capitalize on evolving consumer preferences and the expanding global food industry.”

Competitor Insights

Key companies in food preservatives market research report:

Kerry Group Plc

BASF SE

Kemin Industries, Inc.

ADM

Foodchem International Corporation

DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences

Corbion

Celanese Corporation

Cargill, Inc.

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Tate & Lyle

Galactic S.A.

Givuadan SA.

Arjuna Natural

Synthite Industries Ltd.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

Mane Kancor Ingredients Pvt. Ltd.



Key Developments

In September 2024, Amerex Ingredients announced the launch of a new natural plant‑based preservative for plant‑based analog foods.

In November 2023, Freund Corporation launched Antimold-Mild EF, a new eco-friendly food preservative. It works by slowly releasing ethanol from a small sachet to keep foods like bread and snacks fresh longer.

In July 2023, BioVeritas launched a new clean-label preservative for baked goods that preserves their flavour as well as texture. The BioVeritas preservative extended the shelf life of bread and tortillas by about 30 % compared with another clean‑label mould inhibitor during tests.

Market Segmentation

Source Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2025 - 2032)

Natural

Synthetic

Functionality Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2025 - 2032)

Anti-Oxidants

Anti-Microbial

Application Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2025 - 2032)

Dairy Products

Meat, Poultry and Sea Food

Bakery

Beverages

Others (Confectionery, etc.)



Regional Insights (Revenue, USD Bn, 2025 - 2032)

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Argentina Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany U.K. Spain France Italy Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries Israel Rest of Middle East & Africa



