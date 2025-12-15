AUDIENCEX Builds on 2025 AI Wins With a Fully Adaptive Intelligence Layer Designed to Replace Legacy Performance Models

VENICE, CA, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AUDIENCEX, the leading integrated performance marketing and technology company, announced a year of robust growth fueled by advancements in AI, predictive intelligence, and customer expansion. Following several industry-shaping milestones in 2025—including the launch of AXi 2.0 at Cannes Lions—the company is entering 2026 with a bold roadmap that places AI-powered marketing innovation at its core.

A Landmark Year: AI Innovation and Performance in 2025

The next generation of AUDIENCEX’s flagship intelligence automation platform, AXi 2.0, made its debut at Cannes 2025, marking a substantive leap forward in real-time intelligence, automated optimization, and predictive decisioning. Throughout the year, AXi 2.0 was deployed across a wide range of campaigns for both brands and agencies, driving notable performance improvements for D2C and B2B marketers alike. These applications demonstrated the platform’s versatility, scalability, and impact across diverse verticals and marketing objectives.

Additional highlights from 2025 include the early success of PriceFix, a predictive pricing stabilization solution designed to eliminate CPA volatility and optimize spend allocation, as well as AXi Simulator, powered by SONA Intelligence, an agentic AI synthetic testing solution that enables marketers to run scenario planning and experimental modeling pre-launch, using adaptive AI-generated personas and audiences.

“These innovations validated the strength and architectural flexibility of our AI foundation,” said Brittany Wray, VP of Technology & Product at AUDIENCEX. “AXi is evolving into the most advanced intelligence layer in performance marketing—an AI ecosystem that continuously learns, adapts, and improves outcomes across every channel.”

Advancing AXi and AI-Powered Capabilities

A major evolution of AXi Explorer, powered by Marketing Cloud Intelligence from Salesforce, will deliver richer AI insights, broader data availability for deeper analysis, and more advanced predictive modeling to support cross-channel decision-making.

A strategic partnership with Lift AI introduces real-time buyer intent prediction into paid social, websites and performance media, extending AXi Predictor beyond programmatic display and enabling omnichannel AI-driven optimization. By combining AXi’s cross-channel intelligence with Lift AI’s micro-behavioral intent scoring, buyers can optimize budget allocation, audience selection, personalized messaging and creative delivery based on actual in-the-moment purchase intent.

Each of these advancements position AXi as a uniquely adaptive and continuously learning AI system that connects planning, activation, optimization, and measurement into a single intelligence layer. By unifying predictive modeling and real-time decisioning, AXi enables smarter, faster performance across every stage of the marketing funnel.

Expanding Full-Funnel Expertise

AUDIENCEX is deepening its full-funnel performance capabilities with proprietary AI-assisted GA4 measurement frameworks that strengthen signal quality and attribution, along with expanded LPO and CRO support. “These forward-looking innovations directly tie user behavior to landing-page performance, while our intelligent optimization methods connect cross-channel data, signal intelligence, and AI-driven recommendations to guide ongoing performance improvements” shared Max Yang, VP Ad Operations at AUDIENCEX.

Creative Innovation, Powered by AI

In 2026, AUDIENCEX will continue scaling its creative suite via AX Studio, with deeper use of AI-enhanced personalization, AI-assisted creative generation, and automated variation testing tied directly to AXi’s intelligence layer. “As AI reshapes what’s possible in creative and performance, our focus is delivering adaptive, high-velocity creative solutions that evolve in real time,” said Álvaro Fajardo, Creative Lead at AUDIENCEX. “By reducing operational drag and enabling faster learning, we’re able to spend more time on ideas, craft, and building adaptive creative that powers improved cross-channel performance.”

A Vision for the Future: A Fully AI-Driven Performance Ecosystem

Building on its breakthroughs from 2025, AUDIENCEX is accelerating toward a tech-first, AI-powered vision that transforms the performance marketing paradigm, both in North America and across various global markets. “Our strategy for 2026 centers on deep AI integration,” said Jason Wulfsohn, CEO of AUDIENCEX. “From predictive intelligence to synthetic testing to AI-accelerated creative workflows, we are transforming every layer of the marketing journey. Together these components create a closed-loop, continuously learning performance ecosystem. This is how we help global brands and agencies achieve stronger, more sustainable outcomes in an increasingly complex digital landscape.”

About AUDIENCEX

AUDIENCEX is an AI-enabled, performance-first programmatic advertising partner built to deliver results for challenger brands and independent agencies. Their expert teams deploy holistic strategies across the digital ecosystem, engaging the right audiences with predictive analytics, custom algorithms and automated optimization to drive scalable performance throughout the purchase funnel, across channels and devices. Named one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Deloitte, Inc., The Financial Times and the Los Angeles Business Journal, AUDIENCEX is headquartered in Los Angeles and operates remotely throughout North America, including New York and Dallas. For more information, visit https://audiencex.com/ or email hello@audiencex.com .

Media Contact:

hello@audiencex.com

888-545-0009