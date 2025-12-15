Global $6.4 Billion Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS) Market Outlook, 2030 - Rising Use of SBS Therapies in Combination with Regenerative Medicine, Digital Health, and AI Creates New Opportunities

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS) - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS) was valued at US$2 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$6.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS) market is driven by several factors, including the rising incidence of SBS and other gastrointestinal disorders, technological advancements in parenteral nutrition, enzymes, and pharmacological treatments, and the increasing use of human growth hormone, glucagon-like peptide-2 (GLP-2) agonists, and dietary supplements in SBS management. The development of orphan drugs, biologics, and novel surgical techniques with enhanced efficacy, safety, and convenience is driving market adoption among hospitals, specialty clinics, and home healthcare providers.

The focus on enhancing multidisciplinary, patient-centric care models, self-management, and remote monitoring is expanding the market reach among pediatric, adult, and post-surgical patients. The growing use of SBS therapies in combination with regenerative medicine, digital health, and artificial intelligence, coupled with the demand for personalized and nutrition-based SBS care solutions, is creating new opportunities for market growth. Additionally, the increasing investments in R&D for gene therapy, stem cell therapy, and microbiome-based treatments are further supporting market expansion.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS) market, presented in terms of market value (USD). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Drug Class (GLP-2, Growth Hormone, Glutamine, Other Drug Classes); Mode of Administration (Parenteral, Oral).

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the GLP-2 segment, which is expected to reach US$5.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 23.2%. The Growth Hormone segment is also set to grow at 21% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $553.3 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 20.1% CAGR to reach $934.2 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Some of the 42 companies featured in this Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS) market report include:

Ardelyx, Inc.

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Naia Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Nutrien Ltd.

OxThera AB

Shire PLC

Zealand Pharma A/S

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Global Economic Update

Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Short Bowel Syndrome (SBS) and Other Gastrointestinal Disorders Spurs Market for SBS Therapies

Technological Advancements in Parenteral Nutrition, Enzymes, and Pharmacological Treatments Propel Innovation in SBS Management

Increasing Use of Human Growth Hormone, Glucagon-Like Peptide-2 (GLP-2) Agonists, and Dietary Supplements Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Growth of Home Healthcare, Specialty Clinics, and Telemedicine Strengthens Business Case for SBS Treatments

Focus on Enhancing Efficacy, Safety, and Convenience of SBS Therapies Drives Adoption in Healthcare Systems

Emergence of Orphan Drugs, Biologics, and Novel Surgical Techniques Generates New Market Opportunities

Rising Demand for Personalized, Multidisciplinary, and Nutrition-Based SBS Care Models Boosts Market Potential

Shift Towards Patient-Centric Approaches, Self-Management, and Remote Monitoring Expands Market Reach

Growing Emphasis on Preventing and Managing SBS-Related Complications, Infections, and Malabsorption Spurs Market Innovation

Focus on Developing SBS Solutions for Pediatric, Adult, and Post-Surgical Patients Strengthens Market Position

Rising Use of SBS Therapies in Combination with Regenerative Medicine, Digital Health, and Artificial Intelligence Creates New Opportunities

Expansion of SBS Applications in Clinical Trials, Patient Advocacy, and Healthcare Reimbursement Drives Market Growth

