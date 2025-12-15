Opportunities in the $27.5 Billion Constipation Treatment Industry, 2030 by Disease Type, Therapeutic Option and Region

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Constipation Treatment - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Constipation Treatment was valued at US$19.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$27.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the constipation treatment market is driven by several factors, including the increasing prevalence of gastrointestinal disorders, the growing aging population, and the rise in demand for OTC medications. The expanding awareness of digestive health and the rising trend toward self-medication are also boosting the demand for natural and OTC treatment options.

Pharmaceutical advancements, such as the development of novel drugs with fewer side effects and more targeted action, are further contributing to market growth. Additionally, the increasing focus on preventive healthcare and lifestyle management is driving the adoption of dietary supplements and probiotics.



The report analyzes the Constipation Treatment market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Disease Type (Chronic Idiopathic Constipation (CIC), Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Constipation (IBS-C), Opioid-Induced Constipation (OIC)); Therapeutic Option (Laxatives, Chloride Channel Activators, Peripherally Acting Mu-Opioid Receptor Antagonists, GC-C Agonists, 5-HT4 Receptor Agonists).

Geographic Regions/Countries: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Laxatives segment, which is expected to reach US$12.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 6.4%. The Chloride Channel Activators segment is also set to grow at 4.5% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $5.1 Billion in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 8.9% CAGR to reach $6.4 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Abbott, AbbVie's Inc., Albireo Pharma, Inc., AstraZeneca, Bausch Health Companies Inc. and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Some of the 41 companies featured in this Constipation Treatment market report include:

Abbott

AbbVie

Albireo Pharma

AstraZeneca

Bausch Health Companies

Bayer

Cosmo Pharma

Daewoong

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Janssen Pharmaceutical

Mallinckrodt

Prestige Brands

Renexxion

Sanofi

Shionogi

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 194 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $19.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $27.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.9% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Constipation Treatment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Prevalence of Gastrointestinal Disorders

Increasing Demand for Over-the-counter Laxatives and Natural Remedies

Technological Advancements in Prescription Medications

Rising Use of Probiotics and Fiber Supplements in Constipation Management

Expanding Geriatric Population Driving Demand for Treatment Solutions

Growing Awareness of Digestive Health and Preventive Care

Increased Adoption of Combination Therapies for Chronic Conditions

Rise in Demand for Home-based Constipation Treatment Products

Rising Focus on Gut Health and Holistic Treatment Approaches

Growing Popularity of Personalized Medicine in Constipation Treatment

