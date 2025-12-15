Photonic Inc. Selected for Canadian Quantum Champions Program

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photonic Inc., a global leader in distributed quantum computing, today announced it has been selected for Phase 1 of the Canadian Quantum Champions Program (CQCP), which provides up to $23M in funding to Photonic. The program recognizes the strategic importance of quantum technologies to Canada’s economic competitiveness and national security and is designed to accelerate the development of Canadian quantum, focusing on fault‑tolerant quantum computers and anchoring high‑value jobs, talent, and intellectual property in Canada.

CQCP is a program led by Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), with the National Research Council of Canada (NRC) conducting technical due diligence. Phase 1 is launching now. Future aspects of the program are under development and aim to match the ambitious scope and scale of leading international benchmarking programs.

“We’re pleased that Canada recognizes the strategic importance of quantum, and to be one of the companies invited to participate in Phase 1 of the CQCP” said Dr. Paul Terry, CEO at Photonic. “Quantum computing isn’t just an incremental step; it’s a technology that will redefine how we solve the world’s hardest problems. From modeling complex molecules to securing global communications, its impact will be profound. At Photonic, we’re designing systems that make this future possible – systems that scale, connect, and bring quantum into the real world. Phase 1 of the CQCP is just the start of a program that we believe will strengthen our ability to lead that transformation from Canada. We appreciate the opportunity to contribute our experience to this national initiative.”

“Canada’s investment in the Canadian Quantum Champions Program is a bold step to anchor our world-class talent and companies here at home, helping drive innovation in a field that will transform our economy and daily lives” said The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario. “By strengthening our quantum ecosystem, we are building long-term economic resilience while ensuring Canada’s leadership in science and technology benefits all Canadians.”

Photonic Inc. is a leading quantum technology company developing commercial-scale quantum computers and quantum networks to address some of the world’s most pressing challenges in materials science, drug discovery, climate change, and security. The company’s approach unlocks performance at scale through unmatched distributed quantum computing capabilities. Photonic’s high-connectivity Entanglement First™ architecture leverages a unique qubit modality—optically linked silicon spin qubits—to enable powerful computation, efficient error correction, and seamless integration with existing data centre and telecom environments. Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, with operations in the United States and United Kingdom, Photonic’s team of 150+ experts is advancing quantum technologies alongside leading investors, partners, and customers worldwide.

