Global Egg Freezing and Embryo Banking Market Analysis, Trends, Technologies and Companies 2025-2030 Featuring ReproTech, Cryo-Cell, CCRM Fertility Clinic, RMA Fertility Clinics, Carrot Fertility and More

The Global Egg Freezing and Embryo Banking Market, valued at USD 4.49 billion in 2024, is projected to experience a CAGR of 16.56% to reach USD 11.26 billion by 2030. Market expansion is primarily propelled by societal shifts towards delayed parenthood, significant advancements in cryopreservation methodologies improving success rates, and increasing awareness of fertility preservation options.
Key Market Drivers
The growing trend of delayed parenthood significantly drives the global egg freezing and embryo banking market as individuals increasingly prioritize education, career advancement, and personal development before starting families. This societal shift leads to women postponing childbirth to an age when natural fertility may have declined, prompting them to seek fertility preservation options.
For instance, according to Extend Fertility, in November 2024, Extend Fertility's 8-Year Research Study Is Great News For Egg Freezing Patients, the average age of patients choosing to freeze their eggs decreased from 37 years in 2016 to approximately 35 years by 2023, indicating a proactive approach to preserving fertility earlier in life. This desire for reproductive autonomy, combined with improved cryopreservation technologies, directly fuels the demand for egg freezing and embryo banking services, enabling individuals to align their reproductive timelines with their life goals.
Key Market Challenges
A significant obstacle to the expansion of the Global Egg Freezing and Embryo Banking Market is the considerable financial burden placed on individuals. The high initial procedural costs, which can range from several thousand dollars for a single egg freezing cycle, combined with recurring annual storage fees for cryopreserved gametes and embryos, present a substantial barrier to entry for many prospective patients. These expenses often remain largely uncovered by standard health insurance policies, necessitating significant out-of-pocket payments.
Key Market Trends
The Integration of Artificial Intelligence in Embryo Selection marks a substantial technological advancement, enhancing the precision and effectiveness of fertility treatments. AI systems analyze complex morphological data from embryos, providing objective assessments that complement human expertise. A study presented at the ASRM 2023 annual meeting, for example, indicated that an AI model achieved a clinical pregnancy rate of 62.1% compared to 61% for embryos selected by embryologists. This technological integration can lead to higher success rates for patients by identifying the most viable embryos.
Key Market Players Profiled:
- ReproTech LLC
- Cryo-Cell International Inc.
- CCRM Fertility Clinic and IVF Clinic
- RMA Fertility Clinics
- Carrot Fertility Inc.
- WINFertility Inc.
- Shady Grove Fertility Reproductive Science Center
- Kindbody
In this report, the Global Egg Freezing And Embryo Banking Market has been segmented into the following categories:
By Type:
- Donor
- Non-donor
By Preservation:
- Egg freezing
- Embryo Freezing
By Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|185
|Forecast Period
|2024-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$4.49 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$11.26 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|16.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
