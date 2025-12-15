Gastrointestinal Diagnostics (GI) Market to Reach $5.8 Billion by 2030 - Adoption of Capsule Endoscopy and Wireless Motility Devices Expands Accessibility in Non-Hospital Settings

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gastrointestinal Diagnostics - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Gastrointestinal Diagnostics was valued at US$4.9 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$5.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.8% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the gastrointestinal diagnostics market is driven by several factors, including the rising incidence of GI disorders, increasing adoption of advanced imaging technologies, and the shift toward non-invasive diagnostic methods. The global burden of colorectal cancer and inflammatory bowel diseases has led to greater demand for early screening and precision diagnostics. Government initiatives promoting colon cancer screening programs and improved healthcare infrastructure have also contributed to market expansion.



Technological advancements, such as AI-assisted endoscopy, liquid biopsy, and microbiome-based diagnostics, are further accelerating market growth. The increasing preference for home-based and point-of-care testing solutions has expanded patient access to GI diagnostics, particularly in underserved regions. Additionally, the expansion of telemedicine and digital health platforms is enabling remote GI consultations and diagnostic assessments. As healthcare providers continue to emphasize early detection and personalized medicine, the gastrointestinal diagnostics market is expected to experience sustained growth, driven by innovation and rising healthcare awareness.



The report analyzes the Gastrointestinal Diagnostics market, presented in terms of market value. The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.

Segments: Test (Endoscopy Test, Blood Test, H. Pylori Test, Calprotectin Test, Immunoglobulin Test, Other Gastrointestinal Diagnostics Tests); Technology (ELISA Technology, PCR Technology, Microbiology Technology, Other Technologies); Test Location (Central Laboratories Test Location, Point-of-Care Test Location); Application (Infection, Inflammatory Bowel Disease Application, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease Application, Cancer Application, Other Applications).

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Endoscopy Test segment, which is expected to reach US$1.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 2.2%. The Blood Test segment is also set to grow at 1.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030. In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. Company Profiles: Coverage of players such as Abbott Laboratories, AngioDynamics, Boston Scientific Corporation, BTG International Ltd., CONMED Corporation and more.

Coverage of players such as Abbott Laboratories, AngioDynamics, Boston Scientific Corporation, BTG International Ltd., CONMED Corporation and more. Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 478 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $4.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $5.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.8% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Trade Shocks, Uncertainty, and the Structural Rewiring of the Global Economy

How Trump's Tariffs Impact the Market? The Big Question on Everyone's Mind

Gastrointestinal Diagnostics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Global Burden of GI Diseases Drives Demand for Early and Accurate Diagnostic Tools

Rising Adoption of Non-Invasive and Minimally Invasive GI Diagnostics Spurs Market Growth

Advancements in Endoscopic Imaging Technologies Enhance Detection of Pre-Cancerous and Inflammatory Conditions

Surge in Colon Cancer Screening Programs Worldwide Expands Market for Colonoscopy and Sigmoidoscopy Devices

Integration of AI and Machine Learning in GI Imaging Tools Improves Diagnostic Accuracy and Workflow

Growing Geriatric Population Elevates Demand for Diagnostics in Age-Related GI Conditions

Rising Prevalence of Functional GI Disorders Like IBS and IBD Boosts Demand for Advanced Imaging and Lab Tests

Adoption of Capsule Endoscopy and Wireless Motility Devices Expands Accessibility in Non-Hospital Settings

Pharmaceutical Companies Collaborating with Diagnostic Firms to Improve GI Disease Stratification and Monitoring

Increased Consumer Awareness of Digestive Health Drives Demand for Early Symptom Screening

Expansion of Diagnostic Labs and Gastro Clinics in Emerging Markets Improves Test Accessibility

Government-Led Health Screenings and CRC Programs Strengthen Institutional Demand for GI Diagnostics

Rising Use of Biomarkers and Molecular Testing in GI Disease Diagnosis Enhances Clinical Precision

OEM Innovation in Disposable Scopes and AI-Guided Colonoscopy Enhances Efficiency and Reduces Risk

