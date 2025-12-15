U.S. Court of Appeals Affirms Novarad’s ’807 Patent as Company Continues to Defend Leadership in Augmented Reality Surgical Navigation

Salt Lake City, Utah, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novarad Corporation, a global leader in medical imaging and immersive augmented reality surgical navigation, today announced that the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, one level below the U.S. Supreme Court, has affirmed the decision of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the United States Patent and Trademark Office, upholding Novarad’s U.S. Patent No. 10,945,807. Following oral argument, the appeal was terminated on the merits.

The decision arises from an ongoing, multi-year litigation effort related to challenges brought by Medivis, Inc., a New York–based company that sought to invalidate two of Novarad’s foundational patents covering augmented reality navigation technologies.

Medivis also did not prevail at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board on all challenged claims of Novarad’s U.S. Patent No. 11,004,271. The Board’s decision in that proceeding is also on appeal at the Federal Circuit, and a ruling in that appeal remains pending.

“Strong intellectual property protection is essential to sustaining innovation in augmented reality surgical navigation,” said Michael Chandler, CFO of Novarad. “These decisions reinforce the validity of Novarad’s technology and our commitment to protecting the investments we’ve made in developing clinically revolutionary AR solutions.”

Novarad further alleges that Medivis is infringing multiple additional Novarad patents and believes the federal litigation may expand to include additional parties. Patent law extends beyond the unauthorized sale or distribution of protected technologies to include their unauthorized use, which could implicate major hospital systems, including the University of Pittsburgh and MD Anderson.

A Global Leader in Augmented Reality Surgical Navigation

Novarad, headquartered in Utah with installations at more than a thousand sites worldwide, was the first company to receive FDA clearance for an augmented reality medical system for surgical planning. VisAR, Novarad’s FDA-cleared augmented reality surgical navigation platform, enables surgeons to visualize complex anatomy and guide instruments with unprecedented precision. VisAR is approved for clinical utilization in numerous countries, including the United States, Brazil, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the United Arab Emirates, with additional approvals pending.

Augmented reality surgical guidance enables clinicians to visualize complex internal anatomy by overlaying three-dimensional digital information directly onto the patient, allowing surgeons to “see through” the body and guide instruments with greater precision during complex procedures.

Novarad currently holds approximately 30 U.S. and international patents related to augmented reality navigation. “As we created solutions to complex technical challenges in AR navigation, we filed for patent protection for these truly innovative ideas,” said Dr. Wendell A. Gibby, CEO of Novarad. “This is one of the few technologies where doctors say ‘wow’ each time they see it.”

See it at www.novarad.net/visar.

Ongoing global interest in augmented reality technologies is reflected in recent announcements from companies such as Meta and Google, which continue to invest in and deploy AR-related platforms—further validating the importance of its role in medical applications that Novarad has helped pioneer.

About Novarad

Novarad delivers innovative enterprise imaging systems, surgical navigation solutions, and clinical workflow technologies used by healthcare providers around the world. With a multi-decade history of breakthroughs in medical imaging and immersive guidance systems, Novarad is committed to transforming how clinicians visualize and interact with patient data.

Learn more at www.novarad.net.

Media Contact

Ian Scott

Marketing & Communications, Novarad

marketing@novarad.net

(385) 265-1617