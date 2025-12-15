AI Agents Market Sizing, Opportunity Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Megatrends, Patent Analysis, Recent Developments, and Strategic Analyses 2025-2035

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI Agents Market till 2035: Distribution by Type of Agent System, Areas of Application, Type of Agent Role, Type of Technology, Type of Product by Company Size, and Key Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global AI agents market is poised for substantial growth, with projections indicating an increase from USD 5.29 billion in 2023 to USD 216.8 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 40.15%. This growth trajectory reflects a robust expansion driven by advancements in natural language processing (NLP) and the increasing integration of AI agents across various sectors.

Market Dynamics and Growth Drivers

AI agents leverage sophisticated AI techniques, including machine learning and decision-making algorithms, to perform tasks autonomously or semi-autonomously in digital environments. Enhanced NLP capabilities are propelling the market forward by enabling AI agents to better understand and generate human language, thus improving user interactions. The adoption of AI-driven automation to enhance operational efficiency is becoming prevalent across industries such as customer service, healthcare, and finance. Additionally, the demand for personalized experiences and the integration of AI agents into business processes are pivotal in driving market growth.

The rise of specialized virtual assistants tailored for specific industries presents further opportunities. These agents fulfill sector-specific needs, particularly in legal and healthcare domains, offering targeted applications that enhance industry operations.

Market Segmentation Insights

The AI agents market is segmented by type of agent system, areas of application, farming environment, agent role, technology, product type, company size, and geographical regions. Presently, single agents dominate the market due to their ease of implementation and lower costs compared to multi-agent systems. However, the multi-agents segment is expected to grow at a higher pace.

In terms of application areas, customer service and virtual assistants currently hold the largest market share, driven by AI agents' ability to automate customer interactions, resulting in cost savings and efficiency improvements. Yet, the healthcare segment is anticipated to exhibit higher growth, driven by the increasing adoption of AI for patient care and management.

The outdoor farming environment leads market share due to automation demand in labor-intensive agriculture. However, indoor environments are expected to show robust growth due to technology integration in controlled agricultural settings.

Code generation agents are the most significant role segment, simplifying coding processes and enhancing productivity. Machine learning technology currently dominates the market due to its capacity to swiftly process large data sets. Nonetheless, deep learning technologies are expected to grow rapidly, owing to their advanced data-processing capabilities.

Regarding product type, ready-to-deploy agents hold the market majority, offering quick implementation benefits. However, there is a growing trend towards building custom agents to meet specific business needs, which is expected to grow strongly. Large enterprises dominate the market; however, small and medium enterprises are becoming increasingly influential, backed by their adaptability and innovation.

Regionally, North America leads the industry with substantial AI applications across sectors. However, other regions are rapidly catching up as AI adoption accelerates globally.

Conclusion and Report Benefits

The report offers invaluable insights into the AI agents market, detailing market sizing, opportunity analysis, competitive landscape, company profiles, megatrends, patent analysis, recent developments, and strategic analyses such as Porter's Five Forces and SWOT analysis. It answers key industry questions, providing stakeholders with a comprehensive understanding to inform strategic decision-making. Additional benefits include complimentary data packs, report customization, and ongoing updates, ensuring stakeholders remain well-informed in this dynamic market.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 168 Forecast Period 2025-2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $5.29 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $216.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 40.1% Regions Covered Global

