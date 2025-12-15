Global Brown Rice Market to Grow by 6.8% CAGR During 2025-2032, Reaching $22.09 Billion - Digital Marketplaces are Leveraging AI-Driven Recommendations to Boost Online Sales of Brown Rice Products

Dublin, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brown Rice Market - Global Forecast 2025-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Brown Rice Market is undergoing significant transformation, with its growth projected from USD 13.04 billion in 2024 to USD 22.09 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.80%. This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors driving this market expansion and key sector developments, delivering actionable insights for strategic planning, market entry, and competitive positioning for stakeholders.

Brown rice's popularity is rising globally as dietary preferences shift towards natural, minimally processed foods. In addition to its nutritional benefits, brown rice is celebrated for its role in Asian and Middle Eastern cuisines thanks to its hearty texture and nutty flavor, reinforcing its status as a staple grain worldwide.

Market Dynamics: Innovations and Sustainability

The brown rice sector is adapting to evolving consumer demands focused on health and sustainability. The rise in demand for nutritious, traceable, and ethically sourced products is fostering innovations in cultivation and new product developments. Suppliers are implementing regenerative agriculture to enhance environmental resilience, while advances in packaging aim to improve shelf life and satisfy consumer expectations for clean labels.

Key Takeaways from This Report

The brown rice market is growing steadily and is driven by a collective increase in health awareness and preference for natural foods.

Innovations in sustainability practices and packaging solutions are pivotal to the evolving market landscape.

Strategic supply chain adjustments are crucial in navigating the challenges posed by tariff changes.

A detailed segmentation analysis offers insights into consumer preferences and market opportunities, aiding stakeholders in crafting tailored strategies for growth.

Regional and country-specific insights emphasize the need for nuanced approaches to capture varying consumer behaviors and regulatory environments.

Segmentation Analysis Highlights

The report offers a detailed look at how different factors influence the brown rice market:

Source: Differentiation between conventional and organic cultivation, with organic practices emphasizing biodiversity and organic inputs.

Differentiation between conventional and organic cultivation, with organic practices emphasizing biodiversity and organic inputs. Application: Diverse uses include brewing, feed, and food, with particular innovations in beer and rice wine production.

Diverse uses include brewing, feed, and food, with particular innovations in beer and rice wine production. Grain Length: Varietal distinctions impact cooking characteristics, influencing consumer preferences.

Varietal distinctions impact cooking characteristics, influencing consumer preferences. Packaging: Options vary from bulk supply for industrial use to retail packaging designed for freshness and convenience.

Options vary from bulk supply for industrial use to retail packaging designed for freshness and convenience. Distribution Channels: Retail categories include convenience stores, online platforms, specialty stores, and supermarkets.

Regional Insights and Trends

The demand for brown rice is contextualized within regional frameworks:

Americas: High demand for clean-label products in urban markets and logistical efficiencies facilitate distribution.

High demand for clean-label products in urban markets and logistical efficiencies facilitate distribution. Europe, Middle East & Africa: Emphasis on organic certifications and sustainability pose both opportunities and challenges.

Emphasis on organic certifications and sustainability pose both opportunities and challenges. Asia-Pacific: Rich cultural ties and government-backed grain initiatives support robust regional consumption and export potential.

Competitive Landscape and Strategic Insights

Leading market players are refining brown rice processing, expanding global reach, and fostering industry-specific innovations. These strategic efforts underscore robust commitments to advancing product offerings, achieving sustainability goals, and building enduring consumer relationships through strategic alliances and innovative product developments. Focus on merging technological advancements with sustainability initiatives creates competitive advantages for market leaders.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 197 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $13.94 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $22.09 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.8% Regions Covered Global

Market Insights



Rapid growth of ready-to-cook seasoned brown rice blends targeting busy professionals

Increasing consumer preference for heritage and non-GMO brown rice varieties from small farms

Adoption of precision agriculture and drone monitoring to enhance brown rice yield and quality

Surge in fortified brown rice products enriched with protein and micronutrients for functional nutrition

Expanding export opportunities for aromatic brown rice varieties in Middle East and North African markets

Innovation in biodegradable packaging solutions to extend shelf life of brown rice for retail

Growing integration of brown rice into plant-based meat alternatives and dairy substitute formulations

Premiumization trend driving development of single-origin brown rice offerings with traceability credentials

Digital marketplaces leveraging AI-driven recommendations to boost online sales of brown rice products

Strategic partnerships between brown rice suppliers and meal kit services for convenient home cooking solutions

The companies profiled in this Brown Rice market report include:

Ebro Foods, S.A.

Cargill, Incorporated

Olam International Limited

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

LT Foods Limited

Riceland Foods, Inc.

Ricegrowers Limited

Lundberg Family Farms, Inc.

Koda Farms, Inc.

Thomson International, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mw3x34

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment