Hark Capital provides $57.5 million NAV facility to Insignia Capital Group

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hark Capital, through its managed funds, today announced the closing of a $57.5 million NAV facility to fund investment activity for Insignia Capital Group, a middle-market private equity firm focused on investments in North American companies within the business services and consumer products industries. The proceeds from the facility will be used to finance a new platform investment and provide a bridge to Insignia’s third flagship fund.

“This facility provides us with flexible capital to pursue compelling opportunities and continue building market-leading companies,” said Tony Broglio, Managing Partner at Insignia Capital Group. “We value Hark Capital’s partnership and their ability to deliver innovative solutions that align with our long-term growth strategy.”

“We are excited to partner with Insignia Capital Group and support the next phase of Insignia’s expansion,” said Rich Davis, Partner at Hark Capital. The transaction underscores Hark Capital’s leadership in the NAV lending space and its ongoing commitment to delivering innovative fund finance solutions to middle-market sponsors.

The transaction reflects the continued collaboration between Hark Capital and Insignia Capital Group in supporting investment activity through NAV-based financing facilities.

About Hark Capital

Since 2013, Hark Capital has been a pioneer in providing creative, non-dilutive fund finance solutions for middle-market private equity sponsors, with a focus on NAV-based and management company facilities. Since inception, Hark Capital has deployed over $2.0 billion with more than 60 sponsors in the US, Canada and Europe. Hark Capital is a part of P10 (NYSE: PX), a leading private markets solutions provider with over $40 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2025. P10 invests across Private Equity, Private Credit, and Venture Capital in access-constrained strategies, with a focus on the middle and lower-middle market. P10’s products have a global investor base and aim to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns. For more information, please visit www.harkcap.com and www.p10alts.com.

About Insignia Capital Group

Insignia Capital Group is a growth-oriented private equity firm focused on building world-class companies in the consumer and business services sectors. Insignia partners with company founders and their teams to help drive growth and achieve true business potential.