Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Firefly Aerospace, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Firefly Aerospace, Inc., (“Firefly” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FLY) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between August 7, 2025 and September 29, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Firefly investors have until January 12, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/firefly-aerospace-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the complaint, the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's IPO were negligently prepared. Specifically, during the class period, the Offering Documents and defendants failed to disclose that: (i) Firefly had overstated the demand and growth prospects for its Spacecraft Solutions offerings; (ii) Firefly had overstated the operational readiness and commercial viability of its Alpha rocket program; and (iii) the foregoing, once revealed, would likely have a material negative impact on the Company.

Plaintiff alleges that on September 22, 2025, Firefly reported disappointing financial results for the second quarter of 2025. On this news, Firefly's stock price fell $7.58 per share, or 15.31%, to close at $41.94 per share on September 23, 2025. Then, on September 29, 2025, Firefly disclosed that "the first stage of Firefly's Alpha Flight 7 rocket experienced an event that resulted in a loss of the stage." On this news, Firefly's stock price fell $7.66 per share, or 20.73%, to close at $29.30 per share on September 30, 2025. As of the time the complaint was filed, Firefly's stock price continues to trade significantly below the $45.00 per share Offering price, damaging investors.

