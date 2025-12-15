Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Skye Bioscience, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Skye Bioscience, Inc., (“Skye” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SKYE) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between November 4, 2024 and October 3, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Skye investors have until January 16, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/skye-bioscience-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On October 6, 2025, Skye issued a press release “announc[ing] the topline data from its 26-week Phase 2a CBeyond™ proof-of-concept study of nimacimab, its peripherally-restricted CB1 inhibitor antibody.” The press release disclosed that the “the nimacimab monotherapy arm did not achieve the primary endpoint of weight loss compared to placebo” and that “preliminary pharmacokinetic analysis showed lower than expected drug exposure, potentially indicating the need for higher dosing as a monotherapy.” On this news, Skye’s stock price fell $2.85 per share, or 60%, to close at $1.90 per share on October 6, 2025.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

