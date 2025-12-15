New Toll Brothers Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Westminster, Colorado

WESTMINSTER, Colo., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest community, Wilder Ranch, is coming soon to Westminster, Colorado. This exclusive Toll Brothers resort-style community will offer four new luxury collections featuring townhomes, duets, and single-family homes. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in early 2026.





Wilder Ranch will offer luxury living in a convenient location with a choice of single-family, townhome, and duet designs to fit every lifestyle. Homes range in size from approximately 1,450 to 3,000 square feet and will be priced starting from the upper $500,000s to the mid-$900,000s. Homeowners will enjoy access to an impressive selection of amenities while being surrounded by beautiful mountain views and exceptional outdoor recreation opportunities. The community will include onsite amenities featuring a clubhouse, pickleball, basketball, and bocce courts, a playground, and a splash pad.

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows customers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants. Quick move-in homes with Designer Appointed Collections will also be available in Wilder Ranch.





“Wilder Ranch will provide residents with a vibrant and luxurious lifestyle in one of the best areas of Colorado,” said Reggie Carveth, Division President of Toll Brothers in Colorado. “With thoughtfully designed homes and a convenient location in a great School District, this community offers a desirable setting that meets every need.”

Located at 5245 West 103rd Place in Westminster, Wilder Ranch is located just minutes from top-rated Jefferson County schools, popular commuter routes, and charming shops and restaurants. The community is also conveniently situated near Highway 36 and Sheridan Boulevard, providing homeowners with easy access to Boulder, downtown Denver, and the best of Colorado.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Wilder Ranch, call (877) 431-2870 or visit TollBrothers.com/CO.





About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World's Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

