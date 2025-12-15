S&P Global Ratings affirms Akropolis Group’s BB+ credit rating with a stable outlook

International credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings, taking into account the structural corporate governance changes being implemented within the Vilniaus Prekyba Group, has reassessed the borrowing outlook of real estate development and management company Akropolis Group. The rating agency classified Akropolis Group as a highly strategic subsidiary of the parent company Metodika B.V. and affirmed its BB+ long-term credit rating with a stable outlook.

“The BB+ credit rating assigned by international rating agencies and maintained since 2021 demonstrates the stability of our operations and our growth prospects. This is an important assessment both for us and for our investors and business partners, providing a solid foundation to confidently continue the development and management of retail and other commercial real estate projects implemented by the company,” comments Gabrielė Sapon, CEO of Akropolis Group.

The latest review by S&P Global Ratings is related to governance changes within the Vilniaus Prekyba Group, following which the group’s businesses operating in Poland, Sweden and Bulgaria will be separated into a standalone organization, while the Baltic operations will continue to be managed through UAB Vilniaus Prekyba and its subsidiaries in Lithuania. Metodika B.V. will remain the ultimate holding company for all activities.

As noted in the credit rating agency’s report, the stable outlook for Akropolis Group reflects the company’s strategic position within the Metodika Group. According to S&P Global Ratings, following the separation of businesses, assets managed by Akropolis Group will account for approximately 27% of the group’s total assets and are expected to generate around 15% of the group’s total EBITDA in 2026.

The report also states that the recently completed acquisition of Galio Group will enable Akropolis Group to further increase EBITDA and improve its debt-to-EBITDA ratio.

International credit rating agencies S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings first assigned ratings to Akropolis Group in May 2021.

In May 2025, Akropolis Group successfully placed its inaugural EUR 350 million green bond issue with a 5-year maturity and an annual interest rate of 6.000%. The bonds are currently listed on Nasdaq Vilnius and Euronext Dublin.

In the first half of 2025, Akropolis Group’s consolidated rental income amounted to EUR 46.3 million, representing a 5.4% increase compared to the first half of 2024. EBITDA reached EUR 44.3 million, up 3.4% year-on-year.

About Akropolis Group

Akropolis Group is a leading shopping and entertainment centre as well as commercial real estate development and management company in the Baltic States. The group manages shopping centre development and management companies in Lithuania and Latvia, as well as residential and commercial real estate developer Galio Group.

In Lithuania, Akropolis Group owns and operates Akropolis shopping and entertainment centres in Vilnius, Klaipėda and Šiauliai, while in Latvia it operates Akropole Riga and Akropole Alfa in Riga.

