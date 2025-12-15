Advini and Cordier by InVivo announce their entry into exclusive negotiations to strengthen their position in the French wine industry

Advini and Cordier by InVivo Announce

Advini Group and Cordier by InVivo announce entry into exclusive negotiations to merge certain activities

This merger, sought by both groups, fits perfectly into a strategy of brand, product range, and sales network complementarity. It would allow Advini to strengthen its position in the Bordeaux region with the Cordier brand and enter the sparkling wine market with Café de Paris. Additionally, Advini's export activities would be enhanced through Cordier's distribution subsidiaries and presence, in the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States, Canada, South Africa, and Japan.

AdVini would benefit from a wider and more diversified portfolio of prestigious brands, as well as a stronger distribution network with consolidated revenues over €320 million, 65% of which internationally generated.

Terms and Timeline of the Operation

The merger of capital interest between the two companies would primarily take the form of an asset contribution from Cordier by InVivo to Advini. Following this operation, InVivo would become a key shareholder in Advini, alongside the Jeanjean family and Antoine Leccia, chairman of Advini's board of directors. After the operation, they would keep an absolute majority of Advini's capital.

Before the signing of any definitive agreement, this project would be submitted for information and consultation to employee representative bodies, as well as the competent bodies of both groups. This operation would also be accompanied by an information document detailing the transaction and its impact on Advini Group, which would be reviewed by the AMF.

The parties aim to close the transaction by March 31st of next year.

According to Antoine Leccia, chairman of the board of directors at Advini: "This merger would allow us to accelerate Advini's growth, enter the dynamic sector of sparkling wines and low-alcohol wines, and expand our international distribution network, which would benefit all our wine houses. The new entity we would create would also enable us to achieve significant commercial synergies and increase the profitability of our group. The presence of Thierry Blandinières and InVivo on Advini's board would be an additional assurance of strength and vision to reinforce Advini's leadership in the wine industry."

According to Thierry Blandinières, CEO of InVivo and Cordier by InVivo: "In an economic and geopolitical context that has never been more uncertain, with a declining consumption trend over the past few years and climate change impacting wine production, the industry is facing unprecedent challenges. It is within this framework that I wish to bring part of our assets and the full support of our group to Advini. With its leading position in terroir wines in France, historically established in Languedoc—a wine region closely tied to InVivo through our cooperative positions—Advini, alongside InVivo, would have new assets to accelerate its growth, secure bulk wine supplies, and strengthen its position as a French wine champion in numerous countries."

About advini

Founded in 1872, AdVini is an international wine group driven by family spirit, visionary, people-focused shareholders, and incredible entrepreneurship. For over 150 years, AdVini has embraced all trades in the wine industry. A winemaker, producer, supply chain expert and operator, and worldwide distributor, AdVini carries forth excellent savoir-faire and winegrowing tradition by sharing its passion for wine with its partners and promoting its defining mosaic of terroirs and histories—such as Vignobles Jeanjean in Languedoc, Domaine Cazes in Roussillon, L'Oratoire des Papes in Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Domaine Gassier in Provence, Château Capet-Guillier in Saint-Emilion, Maison Champy in Beaune, Domaine Laroche in Chablis, and Ken Forrester Vineyards and Kleine Zalze in Stellenbosch, South Africa.

Deeply rooted in France and South Africa, AdVini cultivates the independence of its properties and estates, which work together to achieve a common goal: “Work daily, united in diversity, to bring out the best in our vineyards and people”.

AdVini is resolutely committed to the sustainability of its activities and strives daily to reduce their impact, both in the vineyard, where it is leading an agroecological transition, and at production sites, where careful attention is given to water use, energy efficiency and green design techniques in winemaking.

About cordier by invivo

Created in June 2015, Cordier by InVivo is a subsidiary of the French national union of agricultural cooperatives, InVivo. Cordier by InVivo works to build strong international brands drawing on a vineyard base of 29,000 hectares spread across Bordeaux, the South West, Languedoc, Roussillon, the Rhône Valley and Beaujolais. It is a vertically integrated global player, with 10 partner cooperative wineries (4,100 winegrowers), distribution companies based in countries with high wine consumption consommation (France, Royaume-Uni, Pays-Bas, Suisse, Belgique, Asie, Amérique du Nord, Afrique du Sud) and its own bottling plants. As a producer, marketer and distributor, Cordier by InVivo's raison d'être is to generate responsible value by creating beverages that inspire and delight today and tomorrow generations.

About invivo

The InVivo group is one of Europe's leading agricultural groups, with a turnover of €11.4 billion, more than half of which is generated in France, and a workforce of 15,000, including 10,000 in France. With operations in 38 countries, it has 90 industrial sites, including 54 in France. This pillar of food sovereignty is active across the entire value chain, from farm to fork, and is a leader in each of its four main strategic activities: International Grain Trading; Agriculture; Agri-Food (Malt, Wheat, Wine); Garden centers and food distribution. A global cross-functional center for innovative and digital solutions completes the set-up to accelerate the transformation of these activities towards the 3rd agricultural revolution. To find out more: invivo-group.com - @InVivoGroup

