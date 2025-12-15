BAXTER CLASS ACTION DEADLINE 12/15: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Baxter International Stockholders to Contact the Firm Regarding Their Rights

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Baxter (BAX) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased Baxter common stock between February 23, 2022 and October 29, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato directly at (212) 355-4648.

Click here to participate in the action.

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Baxter International, Inc. (“Baxter” or the “Company”) (NYSE:BAX) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Baxter common stock between February 23, 2022 and October 29 , 2025 , both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”).

, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until December 15, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Allegation Details:

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants misled investors by failing to disclose that: (1) the Novum LVP suffered systemic defects that caused widespread malfunctions, including underinfusion, overinfusion, and complete non-delivery of fluids, which exposed patients to risks of serious injury or death; (2) Baxter was notified of multiple device malfunctions, injuries, and deaths from these defects; (3) Baxter's attempts to address these defects through customer alerts were inadequate remedial measures, when design flaws persisted and continued to cause serious harm to patients; (4) as a result, there was a heightened risk that customers would be instructed to take existing Novum LVPs out of service and that Baxter would completely pause all new sales of these pumps; and (5) based on the foregoing, Baxter's statements about the safety, efficacy, product rollout, customer feedback and sales prospects of the Novum LVPs were materially false and misleading.





Next Steps:

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Baxter shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.





About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information: