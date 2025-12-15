Precedent Land Company Announces Major Milestone with Completion of Market Square at Flora in Hutto, Texas

Hutto, Texas, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precedent Land Company is pleased to announce the completion of Market Square, the central amenity hub within Flora, the land development company’s nature-inspired master-planned community in Hutto, Texas. The grand opening event, held November 8 and attended by more than 400 guests, signaled strong market enthusiasm for the project and the continued growth of the Hutto region.

As the latest milestone in Flora’s multi-phase development, Market Square reinforces Precedent Land Company’s commitment to creating communities defined by intentional design, curated amenities, and meaningful resident experiences. At the core of Market Square is the Bloom House, a signature amenity featuring flexible indoor and outdoor gathering spaces, a state-of-the-art fitness center, quiet co-working areas, a game area, and a dedicated coffee bar. Adjacent to the Bloom House is The Well, Flora’s resort-style pool accompanied by a park and splash pad, offering year-round recreational opportunities for residents of all ages.

“Market Square reflects Precedent Land Company’s commitment to delivering places that enrich the lives of residents and strengthen the competitive positioning of our master-planned communities,” said Steve Sellers, President, Texas Land Division. “This amenity campus is a foundational component of Flora and will play a significant role in driving community engagement, supporting builder success, and shaping the long-term identity of the development.”

Market Square will also function as a central venue for resident programming, led by Flora’s community lifestyle director, and as a key introduction point for prospective buyers entering the community for the first time. Its completion marks a major advancement in Flora’s placemaking strategy—one centered on walkability, access to nature, and thoughtfully integrated conveniences.

As future phases progress, Market Square is expected to serve as a catalyst for continued growth, providing a dynamic hub that supports both resident satisfaction and long-term market performance.

For more information about Flora, Market Square, or partnership opportunities with Precedent Land Company, please contact:

Matthew Gombar | Director, Marketing

mgombar@precedentlandco.com

About Precedent Land Company

Precedent Land Company has developed and sold more than 20,000 lots across 4,000 acres, establishing 40+ active and completed communities to date. With a disciplined approach to land acquisition and community development, Precedent is committed to transforming properties into thoughtful, well-designed communities that meet modern needs. From initial land acquisition to final development, Precedent delivers lasting value and quality through each project, focusing on thoughtful improvements that enhance the land’s natural potential and contribute to thriving communities.

Attachments