eXact Digital Enters the Affordable VPS Market with Focus on Transparency and Performance

London, England , Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXact Digital is pleased to announce its expansion into the affordable Virtual Private Server (VPS) market, aiming to address common misconceptions around low-cost VPS solutions and to highlight the importance of evaluating performance, infrastructure, and support beyond price alone. The expansion aligns with growing demand from developers, small businesses, and individual users for reliable hosting at accessible price points.

According to the company, interest in low-cost VPS solutions has increased as more projects move online, yet many users encounter limitations tied to oversold resources, inconsistent performance, or unclear service terms. eXact Digital’s VPS expansion is positioned around the belief that affordability should be paired with clear specifications, stable infrastructure, and consistent technical support rather than price alone.

At its core, the newly introduced VPS lineup includes four plans designed to support a range of use cases, from personal projects to more demanding workloads. The entry-level plan, Xeon 1, is priced at $4.73 per month and is intended for personal websites, development environments, and lightweight applications. The plan includes two CPU cores, 4GB of RAM, 40GB of SSD storage, and 4TB of bandwidth, all powered by Xeon datacenter CPUs and supported by a 20Gbps shared uplink. In addition to the low monthly cost, customers also receive access to multiple free operating systems, simplified server management tools, unlimited technical support, and integrated DDoS protection.

“Not all cheap VPSs are the same. Price alone rarely tells the full story, and users should understand what they are paying for in terms of hardware quality, network capacity, reliability, and ongoing support,” says Vilmantas Varnauskas, owner of eXact Digital. “Looking beyond the price tag helps users avoid unexpected limitations as their projects grow.”

Experience in hosting and system administration has shaped how the VPS platform was built, with attention given to resource allocation, network stability, and customer support processes. Designed to support users who need dependable performance without the cost or complexity of enterprise-level contracts, the service targets a segment often overlooked by larger providers focused on scale rather than service consistency.

eXact Digital notes that many users require stable infrastructure for real-world use cases without committing to premium enterprise agreements that exceed their needs. By maintaining a smaller operational footprint and prioritizing service quality, the company aims to deliver predictable performance while remaining accessible to a broad range of customers.

