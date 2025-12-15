Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation Launches New Workforce Initiative

ST. LOUIS, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation, founded by MOHELA to help make higher education more accessible and affordable for Missouri families, recently launched the Advancing Futures Fund, a new program designed to remove financial barriers by helping with tools, equipment, technology needs, transportation, childcare, uniforms and other program related expenses.

Since the Advancing Futures Fund launched on October 1, the program has already had 140 applicants in various stages of review with more than $48,000 disbursed to schools for 37 students. The program is open to students attending a community college or eligible career technical school in Missouri.

“The Advancing Futures Fund is opening doors for students we’ve never been able to reach before,” said Melissa Findley, executive director of the Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation. “In just the first few weeks, more than 100 students applied for assistance, proving how great the need truly is. We’re proud to remove financial barriers and help more Missourians earn short-term credentials that lead to meaningful careers.”

“Missouri’s workforce starts with removing the barriers that keep people from advancing their skills,” added MOHELA President and CEO Scott Giles, who also serves as the MSLF board chair. “The Advancing Futures Fund is helping students access training that leads to high-demand careers, and the early response shows just how needed the support is across our state. We are investing in Missouri students who are ready to step into meaningful roles.”

“I am honored to be selected as a recipient of the Advancing Futures Fund. Your generosity means so much to me and is helping reach my goal of becoming a nurse,” said Angela G., a student recipient from Cass Career Center. “As a nursing student and a parent, this support eases the financial burden and allows me to focus more fully on my education and becoming the best nurse I can be. Thank you for believing in my potential.”

To learn more about the Advancing Futures Fund, visit www.moslf.org.

About Missouri Scholarship & Loan Foundation

MSLF, established by MOHELA in 2010, is dedicated to providing innovative financial solutions and career development opportunities for Missouri students, particularly those with financial need, to prepare for and successfully complete their higher education journeys.

About MOHELA

MOHELA is a non-profit, governmental corporation with 40 years of experience and a track record of providing exceptional customer service to the borrowers it serves. MOHELA plays an essential role in the student loan ecosystem, providing support and assistance for around 9 million borrowers.