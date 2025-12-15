LEWCO and LogistiQ Announce Plans to Create More Than 200 Jobs in Port Clinton and Sandusky

Columbus, Ohio, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Governor DeWine, JobsOhio, LEWCO and LogistiQ, leading manufacturers of conveyors and industrial ovens, today announced plans to expand its Sandusky and Port Clinton facilities to meet rapidly growing demand. The investment of more than $24 million is expected to create 208 new jobs. Approximately 170 new positions will be at LogistiQ in Port Clinton, where the team focuses on material handling solutions for parcel and e-commerce. The additional jobs will be created at LEWCO’s headquarters and industrial oven manufacturing facility in Sandusky.

“LEWCO has deep roots in Ohio and has continued to invest and grow here for more than a century,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “With this expansion, LEWCO and LogistiQ will boost capacity and efficiencies to ensure its world-class industrial ovens and conveyor systems continue to be built here and delivered to its customers around the globe.”

JobsOhio, the Ohio Department of Development, Team NEO, the Regional Growth Partnership, the Greater Sandusky Partnership, and the Ottawa County Improvement Corporation all worked together to bring the expansions to Northern Ohio.

“We are sincerely grateful for the strong support from all of the economic development partners who assisted us in moving this project forward,” said LogistiQ President Emily Guerra Martucci. “As we continue investing in our facilities, optimizing operations, and expanding our workforce, we remain committed to growing in Ohio and building a long-term foundation of opportunity for the community we proudly call home.”

High demand is particularly being driven by several of the nation’s largest e-commerce and parcel logistics companies, which rely on the company’s advanced conveyor technology, design software, and advanced processes, including computer numerical control.

“This expansion is a strategic investment in LEWCO’s long-term growth,” LEWCO Vice President of Sales Jude Guerra. “In addition to the growth of pallet-handling conveyor, demand for our industrial ovens has drastically accelerated across nearly every market we serve - especially in aerospace, defense, and manufacturers supporting the electrical power grid. These systems are large, highly engineered pieces of equipment that require substantial floor space to build. By increasing our manufacturing capacity now, we’re positioning LEWCO to handle this surge in order volume, while continuing to deliver the high-quality, American-made solutions our customers rely on.”

The new operations will include opportunities in engineering, project management, office support, assembly and welding. These positions represent high-skill, high-value opportunities that allow LEWCO and LogistiQ to expand its manufacturing and integration capabilities while keeping this work anchored in Northern Ohio.

“We, along with our partners at the Regional Growth Partnership and Team NEO, appreciate the strong collaboration with the State and with the Port Clinton and Sandusky communities to ensure LEWCO and LogistiQ continue to grow and succeed in Ohio,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “LEWCO’s continued investment in its Port Clinton and Sandusky facilities reflects its confidence in both regions’ workforce and its ability to adapt and compete in a rapidly evolving economy.”

The LogistiQ expansion in Port Clinton will assist the company’s commitment to advance vertical integration while keeping design, engineering, fabrication, assembly and testing under one roof, ensuring tighter quality control and faster lead times for its customers. The investment also strengthens LEWCOS’s industrial oven production line and its headquarters footprint in Sandusky.

About Lewco and LogistiQ

LEWCO is engaged in the manufacturing of industrial ovens used widely by the chemical and coatings industry, as well as commercial conveyors and conveying equipment utilized in factories, warehouses, and other industrial settings. LogistiQ is a vertically integrated, conveyance solutions provider for the e-commerce distribution market.

About JobsOhio

JobsOhio, Ohio's private nonprofit economic development corporation, enhances company growth and personnel development through business attraction, retention, and expansion across ten competitive industry sectors. With a team of seasoned professionals, JobsOhio utilizes a comprehensive network to foster talent production in targeted industries and attract talent through Find Your Ohio. Collaborating with seven regional partners, including Dayton Development Coalition, Lake to River Economic Development, Ohio Southeast Economic Development, One Columbus, REDI Cincinnati, Regional Growth Partnership, and Team NEO, JobsOhio delivers world-class customer service to provide companies with a competitive advantage. Learn more at www.jobsohio.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

