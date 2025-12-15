Pacific AI Named a 2025 InfoWorld Technology of the Year Award Winner for the AI Policy Suite, Automating Regulatory Compliance

LEWES, Del., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacific AI , the healthcare AI governance company, today announced that its AI Policy Suite has been named a winner of FoundryCo.’s InfoWorld Technology of the Year Awards 2025, which celebrate the most innovative software development, data, cloud, DevOps, and AI solutions shaping the global technology landscape.

While traditional governance tools require manual updates, Pacific AI was recognized for its groundbreaking ability to offload the regulatory burden. The AI Policy Suite is a free, continuously updated, and globally aligned framework that enables organizations to instantly comply with more than 250 AI-related laws, regulations, and standards. This includes critical alignment with NIST, ISO, CHAI, EU AI Act, and the rapidly evolving patchwork of U.S. federal and state healthcare mandates.

“Artificial intelligence is reshaping products across the technology landscape, often in surprising ways,” said Executive Editor Doug Dineley, InfoWorld. “Our 2025 Technology of the Year Award winners are the products at the leading edge of innovation — the ones putting the power of AI to practical use for enterprises.”

Zero-Time Compliance: A Unified Framework for AI Governance

As AI regulation accelerates, Chief Compliance Officers and Health IT leaders are often forced to choose between stalling innovation or risking non-compliance. Pacific AI’s Policy Suite eliminates this trade-off by offering:

Significant Time Savings: A centralized policy framework that de-duplicates overlapping regulations, saving teams hundreds of hours annually on legal research and manual mapping.

A centralized policy framework that de-duplicates overlapping regulations, saving teams hundreds of hours annually on legal research and manual mapping. Healthcare AI Specificity: Unlike generic tools, the suite includes controls aligned with regulations such as the FDA Guidance for AI-Enabled Medical Devices, HHS HTI-1 Interoperability rules, as well as 20 healthcare AI implementation frameworks, ensuring clinical models meet rigorous safety standards.

Unlike generic tools, the suite includes controls aligned with regulations such as the FDA Guidance for AI-Enabled Medical Devices, HHS HTI-1 Interoperability rules, as well as 20 healthcare AI implementation frameworks, ensuring clinical models meet rigorous safety standards. Audit Readiness: Actionable, implementation-ready governance modules that translate complex legal text into operational controls, ready for internal or external audit.

Actionable, implementation-ready governance modules that translate complex legal text into operational controls, ready for internal or external audit. Cost Elimination: A fully free policy suite that removes budget barriers to safety.

Pacific AI’s latest release adds a dedicated AI Incident Reporting Policy enabling organizations to better manage risk, transparency, and audit requirements. The company also offers an AI governance implementation service, helping organizations broadly adopt required controls as part of daily operations and demonstrate adherence to safe, ethical, and legal AI practices.

Unlike competitors that offer static, jurisdiction-limited templates, the AI Policy Suite provides a dynamic, global, and operational system that evolves alongside the fast-changing regulatory landscape. It functions as a modular, adaptable AI governance framework that can be quickly adopted or fully integrated into existing compliance workflows.

By eliminating siloed approaches to compliance, the AI Policy Suite reduces legal overhead, minimizes operational risk, and empowers organizations to focus on innovation instead of paperwork. As the first free, end-to-end AI governance framework, Pacific AI is making safe, compliant, and responsible AI a reality for users worldwide.

“Governance leaders in healthcare are currently spending more time tracking AI bills than deploying AI safely. We built the AI Policy Suite to give them back that time,” said David Talby, CEO, Pacific AI. “This award confirms that the market needs a dynamic, living framework—not static templates. We are honored to provide the tool that allows organizations to stop worrying about the changing laws and start focusing on patient outcomes.”

Since launching in February, Pacific AI has been recognized with an ACQ5 Gamechanger of the Year Award, Corporate Vision Best Responsible AI Technology Solution Award, and AI Awards in the Startup of the Year & AI Governance categories. These accolades reflect the company’s leadership in responsible AI and its practical, real-world impact on organizations navigating complex compliance requirements.

To learn more about Pacific AI, visit pacific.ai .

About Pacific AI

Pacific AI is dedicated to helping organizations deliver AI systems that comply with the rapidly evolving regulatory landscape. Whatever your starting point, Pacific AI can help you reach the next level of AI governance, implement tools and controls for automated governance, testing, and monitoring, and audit and certify what you’ve already built. To learn more, visit: https://www.pacific.ai .

About InfoWorld

InfoWorld delivers insights on software development, cloud computing, data analytics, and machine learning for IT professionals—from CTOs and architects to developers and data scientists. Over the past decade, open-source software and cloud computing have reshaped how businesses build and run technology. Today, software drives nearly every operation, with most applications developed using open-source code and hosted in the cloud. Through news, analysis, reviews, and expert guidance, InfoWorld helps IT leaders and practitioners navigate emerging technologies and build the next generation of business applications on modern cloud platforms.

InfoWorld is published by FoundryCo, Inc. Company information is available at www.foundryco.com .

Follow InfoWorld on X: @InfoWorld #TOY25

Follow InfoWorld on Facebook

Follow InfoWorld on LinkedIn

Follow InfoWorld BlueSky: @infoworld.bsky.social

About the Technology of the Year list:

InfoWorld, the go–to destination for technology enthusiasts, visionary architects, and forward–thinking business leaders driving the evolution of next–generation projects on cloud platforms, has announced the finalists for the 2025 Technology of the Year Awards. The judges have cast their votes, and the results are in. Behold the winners for the 2025 Technology of the Year Awards, the most innovative software development, devops, data management, and AI/ML products on the information technology landscape.