Lifevibe Launches Innovative Vibroacoustic Therapy Chair in the U.S.

Montclair, CA, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifevibe is officially entering the U.S. market with the launch of its flagship massage chair. Founded on the science of Vibroacoustic Therapy (VAT), Lifevibe is a wellness tech brand with a mission to transform everyday relaxation while harmonizing the body and mind.

The Lifevibe VAT Chair Prim e® goes beyond the standard massage experience by incorporating advanced sound-based therapy. Studies suggest that this vibroacoustic therapy plays an essential role in encouraging muscle relaxation, immune support, nervous system soothing, and circulation enhancement, among other benefits.

While vibroacoustic therapy has mainly been used in patient treatment at hospitals and health centers in the past, Lifevibe is now bringing this experience to the home with the launch of its consumer-grade Vibroacoustic Therapy Chair.









The Lifevibe Brand and Vibroacoustic Therapy (VAT)

Global trends in the health sector show that interest in sound-based therapy and wellness tech is on the rise. The Lifevibe brand is deeply invested in growing with these therapy advancements, with a mission“To redefine how the world experiences relaxation—not just touch” through vibroacoustic therapy.





Vibroacoustic therapy (VAT) uses low-frequency sound waves to closely match the body’s resonance. Sound waves with a frequency between 30 Hz and 120 Hz have been found to relax muscles while also improving sleep cycles, encouraging immune support, and reducing stress for an overall sense of well-being.





Technological advancements in sound-based therapy may be on the rise. However, this movement is more than just a modern fad. Studies proving the value of vibroacoustics began as early as the 1970s and 1980s with pioneers like Dr. Olav Skille in the Nordic rehabilitation medicine field. After over 10,000 hours of therapy, Dr. Skille recorded significant improvement in patients’ pain levels, muscle tone, circulation, and dopamine levels. Modern studies have also indicated improvements in emotional regulation and reduction of stress in patients with ASD after using vibroacoustic therapy.





While benefits from VAT have been recorded over a period of 40 years, Lifevibe is one of the first brands to make sound-based therapy available to the home-user through its award-winning VAT Massage Chair .





Lifevibe Prime Massage Chair’s Main Features

The Lifevibe Prime Massage Chair provides a variety of features for users to experience heightened relaxation of the body and mind. Here are just a few of its essential components:

SonicWave™ dual-drive system

The main feature of the VAT Massage Chair is its dual-drive system, synchronizing mechanical massage rollers with therapeutic sound vibration frequencies. This combination provides a much more thorough massage than the average massage chair. The Lifevibe Prime Massage Chair also senses the individual's body size and adjusts the placement of the massage accordingly for absolute precision.

Three Soundwave Frequency Ranges with Benefits

The three frequency modes on the VAT Massage Chair are rooted in Vibroacoustic therapy principles. A 50-Hz frequency supports muscle relaxation and the immune system. The 70 to 80 HZ range encourages nervous system soothing, while the 90 to 120 Hz range enhances circulation and overall vitality.

Three scientifically designed modes for Meditation, Sleep, and Focus

Three tailored modes can align with the individuals’ health goals. Users can choose a mode to focus on meditation, sleep, or focus. The chair has built-in vibration frequencies specifically designed to match each user’s physiological state.

Immersive soundscapes

Users can choose from relaxing ambient sounds that synchronize with the massage chair’s vibration patterns for a complete sensory experience. These immersive soundscapes include singing bowls, flowing water, and forest dawn.

With all the key features that VAT Massage Chair provides to improve physiological and psychological well-being, Lifevibe proves it can go beyond basic relaxation to become the everyday wellness companion of this generation.





Lifevibe’s VAT Massage Chair Versus Traditional Massage Chairs

While the average massage chair focuses on surface muscles using basic mechanical features, the Lifevibe Prime Massage Chair goes deeper to heal the mind alongside the body. Lifevibe does this by combining mechanical rollers with low-frequency sound waves. The sound waves can be adjusted to higher or lower frequencies for a unique, immersive experience that matches the consumer’s exact need. This individualized experience is something that the average massage chair cannot match.

The Vibroacoustic Therapy Chair focuses on depth of frequency rather than pressure intensity alone, providing long-lasting benefits, such as improved sleep, stress relief, and more.

The Lifevibe Prime Massage Chair is equipped with professional-grade vibroacoustics, bringing the value of a wellness center therapeutic massage into the home.





Its sleek design fits into a modern home, appealing to health enthusiasts, tech adopters, and design-conscious households. With its cutting-edge wellness technology and modern design, this VAT Massage Chair stands out from the competition.





The Road Ahead for Lifevibe

The Lifevibe VAT Massage Chair is a winner of the 2025 MUSE Design Platinum Award. It is on the front wave of wellness technology, blending science and design with immersive sound frequencies to “resonate deeper” with the body and mind. Not only does this chair work out the kinks from sore muscles, but consumers can also enjoy at-home relaxation that aids in mindfulness, stress recovery, and improved focus.

At Lifevibe, we believe relaxation is more than a feeling–it’s a resonance.

