Make It a Christmas to Remember: Treat Your Loved Ones to FED Fitness at a Special Holiday Price

Hongkong, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This Christmas, give a gift that truly matters: health and well-being. FED Fitness gear helps your loved ones move more and embrace healthier habits and a stronger start to the new year. Perfect for parents, partners, or friends, it’s a present that shows care and inspires a better year ahead. During the holiday season from December 4 to 28, FED Fitness celebrates Christmas with special festive offers and curated bundles, making it an ideal time to give a gift that lasts beyond the holidays.





A Gift Designed for Real Life

Finding time, space, and motivation to stay active at home isn't easy—especially for beginners, busy parents, or those recovering from a sedentary routine. That's where the FED Fitness Bcan BT4 Foldable Adult Round Bungee Trampoline With Adjustable T-Handlebar comes in. Whether for light cardio, daily movement, or fun family workouts, it's the kind of gift that fits effortlessly into real lives—and actually gets used.









Why the FED Fitness Bcan BT4 Foldable Bungee Trampoline Is This Year's Standout Gift

90% Pre-Assembled One-Piece Frame: The trampoline arrives with the frame and bungee cords already installed—users only need to attach the legs and handlebar. This saves setup time by over 60%, making it ideal for beginners or gift recipients who prefer simplicity and convenience.

Free 5-Level Adjustable T-Handlebar: Included at no extra cost, the upgraded handlebar offers five height levels for added support and balance. It provides extra safety and confidence for users of all ages, especially beginners and pros.

High Weight Capacity: 400 lb Dynamic / 500 lb Static: Built with a reinforced frame and premium elastic cords, this trampoline accommodates a wide range of body types. It ensures long-term durability and makes it accessible to more users—including those who may feel limited by standard weight restrictions.

Larger Usable Jumping Area (684 sq in): With its 40” frame and no-skirt design, users get more space to move freely and comfortably. The extra room enhances safety and allows for more dynamic, varied workouts—whether for fitness, play, or rehabilitation.

60 Premium Elastic Bungee Cords (Dual Type): Equipped with more cords than most trampolines on the market, including two types for adjustable tension and easier replacement. This delivers smoother bounce performance, reduces joint impact, and extends product lifespan—all while adapting to user preference.

Quiet, Low-Impact Rebound Core: Made with 92–95% latex and tested to withstand 100,000 stretches, the bounce system is ultra-quiet and joint-friendly. Perfect for apartments or shared spaces, it offers a smooth, low-noise workout without disturbing others.

Bonus Accessories Included: Comes with two pairs of non-slip trampoline socks and a 360° phone holder for workouts or content creation. These thoughtful extras add comfort, convenience, and fun—turning a fitness gift into a fully equipped home workout experience.

Special Holiday Price: Now you can enjoy a 20% discount at $284.80 (was $355.99).









This Christmas, the FED Fitness Bcan BT4 Foldable Bungee Trampoline offers more than fitness—it brings daily movement, family interaction, and lasting well-being into the home.









Holiday Gifting Meets Year-End Savings

This Christmas, Treat Your Loved Ones to FED Fitness - because the best gifts aren't just wrapped, they're felt in everyday life. With health and connection more important than ever, giving high-quality home fitness gear is a meaningful way to show love and support. From December 4 to 28, FED Fitness is offering its favorable and final promotion of the year: 20% off sitewide, 25% off bundles, and a Spin-the-Wheel giveaway with guaranteed prizes for new users - including free orders, 50% off, or bonus gifts. Plus, teachers, students, and veterans can enjoy an extra 10% off with ID verification. There’s no better time to give a meaningful at-home fitness gift—one that inspires movement, boosts everyday energy, and supports long-term well-being for the whole family, at every stage of life. With FED Fitness’s Christmas Gift Guide, you can easily find the right pick for everyone you’re shopping for. Explore the gift guide at www.fedfitness.com .







About FED Fitness

FED Fitness is a global leader in home fitness solutions, known for best-selling product series like YOSUDA, FLYBIRD, FEIERDUN, SPORTSROYALS, and BCAN. Trusted by over 12 million households worldwide, we combine professional-grade quality with outstanding value to help families worldwide stay strong, healthy, and connected—right at home.

YouTube: @fedfitness.global






