Dream Garden Announces Global Expansion and New Cultural Design Framework for Indoor Playgrounds

WENZHOU, CHINA, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dream Garden Amusement Equipment Co., Ltd., known internationally as Toymaker in China, today announced a global expansion initiative supported by enhanced manufacturing capabilities, a new cultural research–based design framework, and an expanded international partner network. The move aligns with rising global demand for indoor playgrounds, soft play attractions, and family entertainment environments.

With more than 15 years of industry experience, Dream Garden has delivered 2,000+ international projects across 60+ countries, and is recognized for integrating design innovation with large-scale production. The company’s new strategic direction introduces cross-cultural design methods, advanced digital visualization tools, and upgraded engineering workflows to support growth in key markets including India, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Strategic Initiative Overview

The global expansion includes:

A cultural research–based playground design methodology

Strengthened manufacturing capacity for indoor playgrounds, soft play, and trampoline parks

Integration of 3ds Max, V-Ray, and VR technology to improve design accuracy and client approvals

New partnerships with installation and development teams across multiple regions

Continued alignment with international safety standards, including EN1176 and ASTM

These developments reflect industry trends toward localized storytelling, child-development–focused design, and increased investment in family entertainment centers.

Stefan Zhang, CEO of Dream Garden, said:

“At Dream Garden, we believe that meaningful play can change how children learn, connect, and experience the world. As we grow globally, our mission is to combine design innovation with cultural understanding to build playgrounds that reflect each community’s identity while meeting world-class quality and safety standards. Our vision goes beyond creating equipment—we aim to deliver social value, strengthen families, and contribute to more inclusive, inspiring environments for the next generation. By aligning creativity, engineering, and purpose, we are shaping a brand that stands for trust, imagination, and positive global impact.”

Growing International Footprint

The company’s partner network now spans India, Portugal, Norway, Morocco, Libya, Saudi Arabia, and Uganda. Dream Garden continues to work with shopping mall developers, real estate groups, educational institutions, and installation partners to deliver turnkey indoor playground projects.

Technology and Compliance

Dream Garden’s integrated workflow provides clients with 3D and VR previews of custom designs, enabling more precise planning and faster approvals. All equipment adheres to international material and safety standards, including fire protection, structural integrity, and non-toxic certifications, with additional project information available through the company’s global portfolio as an indoor playground manufacturer.

About Dream Garden Amusement Equipment Co., Ltd.

Dream Garden Amusement Equipment Co., Ltd., known internationally as Toymaker in China, is a global manufacturer of indoor playgrounds, soft play structures, trampoline parks, and themed entertainment environments. Founded in Wenzhou, China, the company integrates cultural research, design innovation, engineering, manufacturing, and turnkey installation to serve clients in over 60 countries. Dream Garden is recognized for its commitment to safety, creativity, and community impact, partnering with malls, entertainment brands, schools, and developers to create meaningful play spaces for children and families worldwide.

