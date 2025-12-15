WeAreDevelopers announces the first speakers for North America's largest developer conference

Global tech leaders from AI, software engineering, and digital innovation will take the stage from September 23–25, 2026, in San José, CA, speaking to one of the world’s largest gatherings of developers, AI professionals, and tech decision-makers.

San José, CA, December 15, 2025: WeAreDevelopers, the global platform for developers, tech leaders and AI innovators, today unveiled the first confirmed speakers for WeAreDevelopers World Congress North America. With more than 10,000 attendees from around the world, the event features a multi-day program with hundreds of speakers, hands-on sessions, and a large-scale tech expo, positioning it as the largest developer gathering in North America. Taking place from September 23–25, 2026, at the McEnery Convention Center in San José, CA, the event is a key platform for meaningful exchange across the entire software development lifecycle.



First speakers for the WeAreDevelopers World Congress North America:

Thomas Dohmke, former CEO of GitHub

Daniela Dimitrova, VP IT and CIO at Mercedes-Benz North America

Milin Desai, CEO of Sentry

Ramin Hasani, CEO and Co-Founder of Liquid AI

Leigh-Ann Russell, CIO and Global Head of Engineering at BNY

Rachel Wolan, Chief Product Officer at Webflow

Olivier Pomel, CEO & Co-Founder of Datadog

Angie Jones, VP of Engineering, AI Tools & Enablement at Block

Christine Yen, CEO and Co-Founder of Honeycomb

Richard Socher, CEO and Co-Founder of You.com

Mathias Biilmann, CEO and Co-Founder of Netlify

Stefan Lederer, CEO and Co-Founder of Bitmovin

Avani Prabhakar, Chief People Officer at Atlassian

Victor Savkin, Co-Founder and CTO of Nx

Jared Jordan, Managing VP at CapitalOne Garage

Ivan Burazin, CEO of Daytona

Amjad Shaikh, VP, AI Experience and Platform Engineering at ServiceNow

Derric Gilling, CEO of Moesif

Jayant Tyagi, Lead Member of Technical Staff at Salesforce

Eli-Shaoul Khedouri, CEO of Intuition Machines

and more

Uniting global tech visionaries across continents

With flagship events across North America, Europe, and India, WeAreDevelopers brings more than 30.000 developers, AI professionals and tech leaders together, and strengthens its global developer network with international scale.

“We don’t believe in regional silos when it comes to technology. Developers think globally, and so do we. WeAreDevelopers World Congress stands for relevance, depth, and real-world impact. It brings together the full spectrum of modern software development, from building and shipping to testing, securing, and operating at scale. In the age of AI, connecting these roles across the entire development lifecycle is fundamental to building exceptional products”, says Sead Ahmetović, CEO & Co-Founder of WeAreDevelopers.

Additional program details and speaker announcements will be released over the coming months. Information on tickets and partnership opportunities are available at wearedevelopers.com .

More information on the first speakers release for the WeAreDevelopers World Congress Europe, Berlin, 8-10 July 2026, here: https://www.wearedevelopers.com/world-congress





About WeAreDevelopers

WeAreDevelopers is the global platform for tech talents to advance their careers in the age of AI. Every year, millions of tech professionals use the platform to build skills, share knowledge, and connect with peers and employers. Companies benefit from access to a unique community to strengthen their employer brand, attract talent, and showcase innovative products - online and at industry-leading events in Europe, North America, and India.

Media Contact

Christina Schaireiter

PR & Communications, WeAreDevelopers

press@wearedevelopers.com

