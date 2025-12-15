Solidgate marks 9 years of innovation, reinforcing its position as the best payment orchestration platform for global merchants

Nicosia, Cyprus, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solidgate, a global payment orchestration company providing unified payments infrastructure for online businesses, is celebrating nine years of innovation in building technology that powers merchants worldwide. With a team of 275 employees across Europe, the company continues to strengthen its position as the best payment orchestration platform for global merchants.





Over the past nine years, Solidgate has evolved from a regional payment processor into one of Europe’s most advanced payment orchestration providers, helping merchants manage acquiring, treasury, tax, and risk operations through a single platform. The company’s infrastructure enables global online businesses to accept payments, optimize routing and billing strategies, and automate settlements across markets and currencies with unmatched reliability and speed.

“Reaching nine years is a testament to the trust our merchants place in Solidgate and the dedication of our team,” said Yuriy Alekseev, Chief Executive Officer at Solidgate. “Our mission from day one has been to simplify payment complexity for online businesses. Today, we’re proud to power merchants around the world with a platform that brings transparency, control, and measurable growth to their payment operations.”

“Our focus has always been on giving merchants the tools to orchestrate payments with precision,” added Artem Sadurskyy, Chief Product Officer at Solidgate. “From routing and risk management to treasury and analytics, we’re building the foundation for truly adaptive payments – a platform that evolves with every merchant’s needs and every market’s change.”

Nine years of growth and innovation

Since its founding, Solidgate has:

Expanded its merchant network to 150+ countries, processing payments in dozens of currencies and payment methods.

Built direct integrations with major acquirers and APMs to maximize approval rates for enterprise merchants, focusing on consumer subscription software, eCommerce, and digital goods/services.

Introduced major product launches such as no-code Payment Routing 2.0, Treasury, and full-cycle Chargeback Management, providing merchants with complete control of their payment ecosystem.

Established offices in Nicosia, Warsaw, and Kyiv, bringing together one of the region’s strongest payment engineering teams.

Looking ahead

Solidgate continues to invest in automation, analytics, and orchestration technology that help online businesses adapt to market changes faster and scale internationally with less friction. The company’s long-term strategy focuses on expanding global payment coverage and delivering measurable performance improvements for merchants in every industry.

About Solidgate

Solidgate is the one-stop payment orchestration and payment processing platform built for fast-scaling online businesses. Its platform combines acquiring, orchestration, treasury, and risk-management solutions, enabling merchants to accept payments and move money seamlessly across markets and currencies. Headquartered in Cyprus with R&D centers in Kyiv and Warsaw, Solidgate serves hundreds of digital businesses worldwide.

