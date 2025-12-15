Conquer Wall Street LLC Announces New Strategies for Trend Master Pro, Trend Sync Pro, and Momentum Matrix Pro

Mohnton, PA, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conquer Wall Street LLC, a developer of stock and digital-currency trading systems, announced the addition of new strategies to its Trend Master Pro, Trend Sync Pro, and Momentum Matrix Pro trading systems. The expansion is designed to provide traders with structured, rules-based approaches for actively traded stocks, digital currencies, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs).





Conquer Wall Street logo with stock chart graphics

The newly introduced strategies focus on select large-cap growth stocks, semiconductor-related companies, and sector-focused exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The lineup includes three new Trend Master Pro strategies, two new Trend Sync Pro strategies, and two new Momentum Matrix Pro strategies.

These strategies are intended to enhance the existing suite of back-tested, rules-based systems developed by Conquer Wall Street LLC, addressing the needs of traders and investors who seek structured methods for navigating different market conditions.

"These new strategies reflect an ongoing focus on designing systematic approaches around widely followed names in the equity and ETF markets," said Randy Henne, founder of Conquer Wall Street LLC. "The intention is to provide clearly defined, easy-to-follow trading rules that can be applied consistently across a range of market environments."

Conquer Wall Street LLC continues to expand its catalog of stock and ETF strategies with an emphasis on clarity, structure, and process. The company designs these systems for traders and investors who prefer disciplined, rules-based decision frameworks.

For more information about Trend Master Pro, Trend Sync Pro, and Momentum Matrix Pro, visit Conquer Wall Street LLC.

Disclosure: The strategies described may involve trading individual stocks and exchange‑traded funds (ETFs). References to specific securities, if any, are solely illustrative and do not represent any partnership, sponsorship, or endorsement. Trading and investing involve risk, including the possible loss of principal. Past performance, including results from back‑testing, does not guarantee future results. The products described are for educational and informational purposes only. Application of these products involves risk, and Conquer Wall Street LLC, its owners, employees, partners, and representatives do not assume responsibility or liability for any use or improper use of the products. Conquer Wall Street LLC is not a registered investment advisor. Individuals should consult a financial advisor for specific financial advice tailored to their personal circumstances and risk tolerance.

About Conquer Wall Street LLC



Stay informed with the latest insights and updates on the stock market and digital currencies from Conquer Wall Street LLC. We provide timely information about our innovative trading systems, membership services, new product launches, strategic partnerships, and significant company milestones. Our commitment is to share valuable knowledge that empowers informed decision-making and enhances your experience with us. Join us as we continue to educate busy investors and traders with integrity and excellence.

Press inquiries

Conquer Wall Street LLC

https://www.conquerwallstreet.com/

Randy Henne

rhenne@conquerwallstreet.com

6 Ridge Court

Office Suite 1

Mohnton, PA 19540