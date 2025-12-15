Holiday Plans Can Go Up in Smoke in Less Than a Minute

Gallatin, Tennessee, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A Christmas tree fire can go from a single spark to a fully involved room in less than a minute. To show just how fast that escalation can happen, SERVPRO has released a short video demonstrating a simulated Christmas tree fire — revealing how quickly a festive moment can turn into a dangerous situation.

The video captures the rapid progression of a tree fire as flames spread, heat intensifies, and thick, black smoke fills the space. That smoke — often highly toxic — can quickly reduce visibility, limit breathing, and make escape difficult well before flames reach the room.

“What stands out in this simulation is how quickly conditions change,” said David Ragsdale, restoration manager with SERVPRO. “Holiday decorations, electrical loads, and everyday furnishings can combine in ways that allow fires to grow faster than many people expect. Awareness — and preparation — matter.”

Holiday Fire Safety: Small Details That Make a Big Difference

Rather than focusing on long checklists, families are encouraged to think about how small, everyday habits add up during the holidays:

Avoid stacking risks. Old or damaged light strings, extension cords, and power strips used together can increase strain on electrical systems — especially when decorations run for hours at a time.

Old or damaged light strings, extension cords, and power strips used together can increase strain on electrical systems — especially when decorations run for hours at a time. Give heat somewhere to go. Trees and decorations placed tightly in corners, near curtains, under rugs, or against walls can trap heat and allow fires to spread more quickly.

Trees and decorations placed tightly in corners, near curtains, under rugs, or against walls can trap heat and allow fires to spread more quickly. Unplug, don’t just turn off. Even when decorations are switched off, unplugging them removes the power source entirely — particularly overnight or when no one is home.

Even when decorations are switched off, unplugging them removes the power source entirely — particularly overnight or when no one is home. Keep fire safety visible. Smoke alarms should be tested during the holiday season, when music, closed doors, and extra activity can delay awareness.

Smoke alarms should be tested during the holiday season, when music, closed doors, and extra activity can delay awareness. Pay attention to tree condition. A tree that is drying out or shedding needles can ignite and spread fire rapidly.

A Visual Reminder for a Busy Season

The simulated fire video is intended as a clear, visual reminder during one of the busiest times of year — when extra decorations, full calendars, and shifting routines can make simple safety steps easy to overlook. SERVPRO hopes the video encourages families to take small, preventative actions that help keep the holidays focused on celebration, not emergencies.

“Prevention is always the goal,” Ragsdale said. “If this demonstration helps people stay mindful during a hectic season, then it’s serving its purpose.”

SERVPRO hopes every family enjoys a holiday season that’s safe, peaceful, and full of joy — and encourages everyone to take a moment now to protect the moments that matter most.

Video Available for Media Use

The Christmas tree fire simulation video is available for broadcast, digital, and social media use. Media outlets are welcome to share the video in full or as b-roll in holiday safety segments.

TV SCRIPT (15–20 seconds)

VIDEO: Christmas tree fire simulation begins, quickly spreads throughout the room and spreads black, toxic smoke throughout

VO:

In less than a minute, a Christmas tree fire can turn a living room into a dangerous space.

This simulation shows how quickly flames spread — and how thick, toxic smoke can fill a room even faster.

SERVPRO says small choices, like overloaded or hidden cords and dry trees, can add up during the holidays.

The company provides several practical tips to help make fire safety part of the holiday routine.

