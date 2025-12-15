Posifa Announces New Ultra-Low-Flow Liquid Flow Sensor Models for Medical and Microfluidic Systems

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Posifa Technologies today announced the availability of new models in its PLF2000 Series of MEMS liquid flow sensors, expanding designers’ options for ultra-low-flow medical, life science, and microfluidic systems. The latest additions to the proven PLF2000 family broaden the lineup with new calibrated ranges from 0–30 mL/min to 0–200 mL/min to support tighter closed-loop control in compact liquid delivery architectures.

The new PLF2000 models provide both analog voltage and digital I²C outputs and deliver linear performance across their specified ranges. Newly available variants include:

Model Typical Flow Range Outputs PLF2003 0–30 mL/min Analog, I²C PLF2040 0–40 mL/min Analog, I²C PLF2005 0–50 mL/min Analog, I²C PLF2010 0–100 mL/min Analog, I²C PLF2020 0–200 mL/min Analog, I²C

Built on Posifa’s MEMS thermal flow technology, the PLF2000 Series combines fast response and low pressure drop with a straight, unobstructed flow path and no moving parts. With a typical response time of 100 ms and accuracy of ± 10 % of reading, the sensors are designed to help engineers prevent dosing overshoot, reduce reagent waste, and improve run-to-run consistency in small-volume fluidic loops. Devices operate from a 5 V supply with typical operating current of 22 mA and are rated for operating pressures up to 50 psi.

The expanded PLF2000 lineup targets medical and microfluidic applications where stable microflow directly affects outcomes, including lab automation reagent delivery, microfluidics and organ-on-chip perfusion, flow cytometry and cell sorting fluidics, benchtop and production bioreactors, rodent infusion pumps for pharma research, infusion and micro-infusion pumps, and analytical instruments such as HPLC systems.

For easier system integration, PLF2000 sensors support push-to-connect fitting options and are designed for safe, direct contact with water and compatible process liquids. The devices comply with NSF/ANSI 61: Drinking Water System Components – Health Effects, helping streamline qualification for applications that require verified materials and reliable long-term performance.

Samples and production quantities of the new PLF2000 models are available now through Posifa and authorized distributors.

About Posifa Technologies

Formerly known as Posifa Microsystems, Posifa Technologies designs and manufactures high-performance, low-cost sensor and sensing solutions, including gas and liquid flow sensors, air velocity sensors, and vacuum sensors. The company’s products serve demanding applications in consumer electronics, HVAC, medical devices, data centers, and more. Posifa is headquartered in San Jose, California, with an office in Shenzhen, China. More information: posifatech.com.

