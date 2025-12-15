HPQ Silicon Closed over $1.0 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement

MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: HPQ, OTCQB: HPQFF, FRA: O08), a technology company driving innovation in advanced materials and critical process development, announced that it has closed a non-brokered private placement of 6,170,442 common shares at a price of $0.1625 per share, for gross proceeds of $1,002,696.83.

All securities issued under the private placement are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing date of the placement, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The placement remains subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

In connection with the private placement, HPQ will pay commissions by issuing 333,303 warrants to CI Investment Services Inc. Each warrant entitles the agent to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.18 per share for a period of 48 months from the closing date of the placement, subject to the same four-month-and-one-day hold period.

Use of proceeds:

In addition to general working capital and corporate purposes, the net proceeds from the financing will be strategically deployed to advance HPQ’s commercialization initiatives across its three core technology pillars:

Fumed Silica Reactor (FSR): focus on client-driven commercial scale-up opportunities and revenue generations pathways;

focus on client-driven commercial scale-up opportunities and revenue generations pathways; HPQ ENDURA+™ : commercialization of HPQ ENDURA+™ cells and advancement of the NRCan-supported silicon-based anode material program;

: commercialization of HPQ ENDURA+™ cells and advancement of the NRCan-supported silicon-based anode material program; METAGENE™: continue technology development and commercialization of the autonomous green hydrogen production platform.



Management Participation:

As part of the financing, Mr. Bernard Tourillon, Chairman, President, CEO, and Director, insider and related party of HPQ, directly or through entities under his control, subscribed for 615,384 common shares ($99,999.90). Following the closing of the private placement, Mr. Tourillon beneficially owns or controls, directly or indirectly, 22,796,794 common shares, representing approximately 5.29% of the Company’s issued and outstanding shares.

Mr. Tourillon’s participation constitutes a related-party transaction under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 and TSX Venture Exchange Policy 5.9. The Company relied on applicable exemptions from formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements, as the fair market value of the insider participation did not exceed 25% of the Company’s market capitalization. The Board of Directors approved the private placement, including insider participation.



(Left) Fumed Silica samples from test batch 7, (Middle) HPQ Endura+ batteries at HPQ office in Montreal,

(Right) Metagene Hydrogen technology system in operation

“My $100,000 investment reflects my conviction in the Company’s ability to deliver on its near-term execution priorities and my continued confidence in HPQ’s strategy and long-term value creation,” said Bernard Tourillon, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of HPQ Silicon Inc. “With multiple technology platforms now transitioning from development to commercial readiness, these funds allow us to maintain momentum, advance near-term milestones, and remain disciplined as we move toward revenue-generating activities.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements rely on assumptions about technology performance, market demand, permits, financing, supply chains, and economic conditions but remain subject to significant risks, including delays, regulatory challenges, competition, pricing, financing availability, and macroeconomic uncertainties. Actual outcomes may differ materially from expectations. Detailed risk factors are outlined in HPQ’s Annual Information Form available on SEDAR+. Forward-looking information is provided solely to outline management’s future expectations and objectives.

A more detailed cautionary note regarding forward-looking information related to the HPQ Fumed Silica Reactor project is available for download [here], the HPQ Endura+ batteries project is available for download [here], and METAGENE™ technology is available for download [here].

