TFI International Declares Quarterly Dividend

MONTREAL, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of TFI International Inc. (NYSE and TSX: TFII), a North American leader in the transportation and logistics industry, declared a quarterly dividend of US $0.47 per outstanding common share of its capital payable on January 15, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 31, 2025. As previously announced on October 30, 2025, the new quarterly dividend of US $0.47 per outstanding common share represents a 4% increase over the previous quarterly dividend of US $0.45 per outstanding common share.

