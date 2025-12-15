Long-time PDF Solutions® Customer, DENSO, Acknowledges Contribution of Exensio® Software for its IGBT Manufacturing

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDF Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: PDFS), a leading provider of differentiated data and analytics solutions for the semiconductor and electronics industries, today announced that long-time customer DENSO CORPORATION is highlighting how PDF’s Exensio® analytics software has contributed to the success of Denso’s 300mm IGBT manufacturing operations. DENSO is a global automotive parts manufacturer specializing in advanced automotive technologies, systems, and products.

"Exensio software from PDF Solutions played a key role in accelerating the ramp to production-level yields and enabling the successful launch of high-yield new products in 300mm IGBT manufacturing. By effectively integrating diverse data from multiple production facilities and providing a stable data management and analytics solution, the Exensio solution was very helpful to our manufacturing efforts," said a representative of the Wafer Manufacturing Div, Semiconductor Business Unit, DENSO.

“We have maintained a strong relationship with DENSO over several years and are pleased to hear DENSO credit Exensio software with contribution to their improvement of quality and output of 300mm IGBT manufacturing. We look forward to continued mutual success and a long future together,” said Michael Keleher, President of Japan Business Affairs, PDF Solutions.

About PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions (Nasdaq: PDFS) offers an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem to rapidly improve the yield, quality, and profitability of their products. By combining industry-leading data analytics and professional services with exclusive, differentiated product data generated during the manufacturing process, PDF Solutions is delivering on the promise of Industry 4.0 today by transforming how the ecosystem collects, analyzes, and shares data. Key Fortune 500 organizations around the world rely on PDF Solutions to remove the data barriers that encumber and constrain new product introductions and to deliver the machine learning insights that drive efficient and profitable high-volume manufacturing.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, PDF Solutions also operates worldwide with subsidiaries in Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, and Taiwan. For the Company’s latest news and information, visit http://www.pdf.com/.

