FERMI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Fermi, Inc. on Behalf of Fermi Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Fermi (FRMI) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

What’s Happening?

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Fermi, Inc. (“Fermi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FRMI) on behalf of Fermi stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Fermi has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



What are the Investigation Details?

On October 1, 2025, Fermi began trading on the NASDAQ at $21.00 per share following its Initial Public Offering (“IPO”).

Then, on December 12, 2025, Fermi revealed the first tenant for the Company’s anticipated Project Matador AI campus had terminated its $150 million Advance in Aid of Construction Agreement, which would have supplied construction costs for the facility.

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $5.16 per share, or 33.8%, to close at $10.09 on December 12, 2025, a more than 50% decline from the Company’s IPO price of $21.00 per share, thereby injuring investors.



What are the Next Steps?

