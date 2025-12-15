CSW Industrials Announces Expansion of Current Share Repurchase Program Authorization to $250 Million

DALLAS, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSW Industrials, Inc. (NYSE: CSW) today announced its Board of Directors approved the expansion of its current share repurchase program authorization to $250 million, increasing the existing $200 million authorization. Since the commencement of CSW’s share repurchase program in 2017 and to date, the Company has repurchased approximately 2.3 million shares for a total of $251.6 million, at an average share price of $107.53.

Under the current share repurchase program put in place in November of 2024, CSW Industrials has bought back approximately $98.7 million in shares at an average price of $253.56 per share, including approximately $68.9 million since October 1, 2025. CSW’s current outstanding shares are 16.5 million.

Joseph B. Armes, CSW Industrials Chairman, Chief Executive Officer, and President commented, “This expanded share repurchase authorization demonstrates the Board’s confidence in CSW’s resilient business model, future growth potential, and ability to generate strong cash flows, especially in light of the investment of approximately $1 billion in acquisition capital over the last twelve months.”

Armes continued, “Since the Company’s spin-off in 2015, we have returned over $320 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, demonstrating our commitment to enhance long-term shareholder value utilizing all elements of our capital allocation strategy.”

Under the share repurchase program, shares may be repurchased daily or from time to time in the open market and in privately negotiated transactions. All repurchases will be made at the Company’s discretion, based on ongoing assessments of the business’ capital allocation priorities, the market price of its common stock and general market conditions. The expiration date for the completion of the current share repurchase program, including the expanded authorization, remains December 31, 2026; however, the program may be extended in the future, or it may be limited or terminated at any time without notice.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials is a diversified industrial growth company with industry-leading operations in three segments: Contractor Solutions, Specialized Reliability Solutions, and Engineered Building Solutions. CSW provides niche, value-added products with two essential commonalities: performance and reliability. The primary end markets we serve with our well-known brands include: HVAC/R, plumbing, electrical, general industrial, architecturally-specified building products, energy, mining, and rail transportation. For more information, please visit www.cswindustrials.com.

