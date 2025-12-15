Security National Financial Corporation Announces Groundbreaking for the Mountain Vistas Mausoleum at Singing Hills Memorial Park

EL CAJON, Calif., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security National Financial Corporation (SNFC) announced today the upcoming groundbreaking ceremony for the new Mountain Vistas Mausoleum, an elegant and meaningful expansion within Singing Hills Memorial Park. The project is being spearheaded by Security National’s Funeral Homes & Cemeteries division, reaffirming the company’s commitment to developing thoughtfully designed memorial spaces for families in the San Diego region.

Dedicated in 1996 after nearly seven years of planning and development, Singing Hills Memorial Park has become known for its rare blend of peaceful landscape, compassionate service, and beautifully preserved natural surroundings. Located in El Cajon’s tranquil Dehesa Valley, the property includes 35 acres of burial, mausoleum, and cremation space, bordered by an additional 65 acres of untouched wildlife preserve — creating a setting unmatched in serenity and reflection.

The new Mountain Vistas Mausoleum marks the next chapter in the park’s evolution. Exclusive predevelopment pricing will be available immediately following the groundbreaking, offering families the opportunity to secure space within this significant addition at early preferred rates.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place on December 18, 2025 at 2 pm, marking the official start of construction on the Mountain Vistas Mausoleum at Singing Hills Memorial Park.

“At Singing Hills Memorial Park, everything we build begins with the families who come here seeking peace, remembrance, and connection,” said Steve Kehl, Chief Operating Officer of Security National’s Funeral Homes & Cemeteries business division. “The Mountain Vistas Mausoleum is a meaningful step forward in that mission. We’re proud to partner with Matthews Gibraltar Mausoleum & Construction and grateful for the trusted local relationships we’ve built with Walsh Engineering, Ironman Enterprises, and Dalley Masonry. Their craftsmanship will help bring this space to life for generations of families.”

Expanding on its tradition of excellence, Singing Hills Memorial Park continues to invest in spaces that uphold its reputation as one of the region’s most distinctive, boutique parklike settings for memorialization. The Mountain Vistas Mausoleum will further strengthen the park’s mission to provide families with meaningful choices and exceptional care.

About Singing Hills Memorial Park

Established in 1996 in El Cajon, California, Singing Hills Memorial Park was developed with a vision of peaceful reflection surrounded by nature. The property includes 35 acres dedicated to burial, mausoleum, and cremation options, bordered by 65 acres of pristine wildlife preserve. Singing Hills Memorial Park is part of Security National Funeral Homes & Cemeteries, delivering compassionate, expert care to families as they navigate planning and remembrance.

About Security National Financial Corporation

Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: SNFCA) operates a diversified family of businesses serving families across the United States through its life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage segments. Founded on principles of stability, integrity, and long-term stewardship, the company is committed to delivering products and services that provide financial security, compassionate care, and lasting value. Through its funeral homes and cemeteries, Security National Financial Corporation creates meaningful spaces and experiences that help families honor the lives and legacies of their loved ones.

