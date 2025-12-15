Hormel Foods Corporation Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Hormel Foods Corporation, (“Hormel" or the "Company") (NYSE: HRL) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 844-767-8529 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/hormel-foods-corporation. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On October 29, 2025, The Wall Street Journal published an article entitled "Hormel Cuts Forecast on Price Pressure, Consumer Backdrop; Parts Ways With CFO." The article stated that Hormel "warned earnings in the latest quarter were squeezed by price pressures, bird flu and a fire that damaged its Arkansas peanut butter production facility. The company also said it was parting ways with its top finance executive[.]"

On this news, Hormel's stock fell 9.1% on October 29, 2025.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising