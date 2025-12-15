Paramount Gold Announces the Voting Results of Its 2025 Annual General Meeting

WINNEMUCCA, Nev., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (“Paramount” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: PZG) announces the results of the votes from its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) of stockholders held on December 11, 2025. There were 78,338,726 shares outstanding and entitled to vote at the meeting as of the record date of October 16, 2025, of which, 46,146,357 shares or 58.91 % voted.

The stockholders elected the following seven individuals to Paramount’s Board of Directors for a one-year term expiring at the 2026 AGM: Rudi Fronk, Rachel Goldman, John Carden, Christopher Reynolds, Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien, Pierre Pelletier and Samantha Espley.

Detailed voting results of the election of directors were as follows:

Name of Nominee For Withheld Percentage

For Percentage

Withheld Rudi Fronk 27,000,820 1,644,830 94.26 % 5.74 % Rachel Goldman 26,992,771 1,652,879 94.23 % 5.77 % John Carden 26,800,622 1,845,028 93.56 % 6.44 % Christopher Reynolds 27,058,318 1,587,332 94.46 % 5.54 % Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien 27,008,530 1,637,120 94.28 % 5.72 % Pierre Pelletier 27,018,187 1,627,463 94.32 % 5.68 % Samantha Espley 28,351,803 293,847 98.97 % 1.03 %

There were 17,500,707 broker non-votes.

Baker Tilly US, LLP. was ratified by the stockholders as our independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026 with 44,564,352 (96.57 %) votes cast ‘for’, 1,573,698 (3.41 %) ‘against’ and 8,307 (0.02 %) abstaining.

The stockholders approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation paid to Named Executive Officers, with 27,446,188 (95.82 %) votes ‘for’, 562,675 (1.96 %) ‘against’ and 636,787 (2.22 %) abstaining.

The stockholders approved an advisory resolution of 3-years for the frequency of future Say on Pay votes, with 16,171,817 (56.45 %) votes cast ‘for’ 3-years, 921,029 (3.22 %) ‘for’ 2-years, 10,550,033 (36.83 %) ‘for’ 1-year and 1,002,771 (3.50 %) abstaining.

The stockholders approved an amendment to the Company’s 2016 stock Incentive and Equity Compensation to increase the maximum number of shares available to issue by 2 million, with 20,247,339 (70.68 %) votes ‘for’, 7,562,965 (26.40 %) ‘against’ and 835,346 (2.92 %) abstaining.

About Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. is a U.S. based precious metals exploration and development company. Paramount’s strategy is to create shareholder value through exploring and developing its mineral properties and to realize this value for its shareholders in three ways: by selling its assets to established producers; entering joint ventures with producers for construction and operation; or constructing and operating mines for its own account. Additional information about Paramount Gold’s portfolio of assets is available at www.paramountnevada.com or by email at info@paramountnevada.com.

Paramount holds a 100% interest in three projects: Grassy Mountain; Sleeper and Bald Peak. The Grassy Mountain Gold Project ("Grassy") consists of approximately 8,200 acres located on private and BLM land in Malheur County, Oregon. Grassy contains a gold-silver deposit (100% located on private land) for which results of a positive Feasibility Study have been released and key permitting milestones accomplished.

The Sleeper Gold Project is in Northern Nevada, the world’s premier mining jurisdiction. The Sleeper Gold Project, which includes the former producing Sleeper mine, totals 2,474 unpatented mining claims (approximately 44,917 acres).

The drill ready, Bald Peak Project in Nevada, consists of approximately 2,260 acres.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This release and related documents may include "forward-looking statements" and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) pursuant to applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. Paramount’s future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although these words may not be present in all forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this news release include, without limitation, statements with respect to the use of proceeds from the Offerings. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the conclusions made in the feasibility study for the Grassy Mountain Gold Project (the “FS”); the quantity and grade of resources included in resource estimates; the accuracy and achievability of projections included in the FS; Paramount’s ability to carry on exploration and development activities, including construction; the timely receipt of required approvals and permits; the price of silver, gold and other metals; prices for key mining supplies, including labor costs and consumables, remaining consistent with current expectations; work meeting expectations and being consistent with estimates and plant, equipment and processes operating as anticipated. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: uncertainties involving interpretation of drilling results; environmental matters; the ability to obtain required permitting; equipment breakdown or disruptions; additional financing requirements; the completion of a definitive feasibility study for the Grassy Mountain Gold Project; discrepancies between actual and estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources, between actual and estimated development and operating costs and between estimated and actual production; the global epidemics, pandemics, or other public health crises, including the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) global health pandemic, and the spread of other viruses or pathogens and the other factors described in Paramount’s disclosures as filed with the SEC and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions.

Except as required by applicable law, Paramount disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document.

