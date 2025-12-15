Workhorse Group and Motiv Electric Trucks Complete Merger, Creating a Leading North American Medium-Duty Electric Truck OEM 

Positioned to create value by offering broader portfolio of high performing commercial EVs at lower unit costs, targeting ~$23B medium-duty market1

Strengthened financial profile with access up to $50 million in new debt financing

Combined company to be called Workhorse and trade on Nasdaq under “WKHS”

Scott Griffith, Workhorse CEO, issues letter to shareholders highlighting strategic vision and go-forward priorities



WIXOM, Mich., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) (“Workhorse” or the “Company”), an American manufacturer of zero-emission commercial vehicles, and Motiv Electric Trucks (“Motiv”), a leading manufacturer of medium-duty electric trucks and buses, today announced that they have completed their merger and are moving forward as Workhorse, a leading North American manufacturer of medium-duty electric trucks and buses.

With the completion of the transaction, Workhorse has scalable manufacturing capabilities, advanced and road-tested products, and a robust go-to-market approach which includes successfully developing commercial relationships with 10 of the largest commercial truck fleets in North America.

In connection with the completion of the transaction, Motiv’s legacy controlling investor has provided Workhorse with up to $50 million in new debt financing capacity, of which approximately $10 million is available in a revolving credit facility and up to an additional $40 million is available to fund supply-chain related costs associated with new purchase orders. In addition to materially reducing time from order-to-delivery, these financings are expected to provide significant liquidity to fund growth.

“At Workhorse, we’re not just building electric trucks, we’re building better trucks. Our software-first electric trucks are powerful, cost-efficient, reliable, safe, and comfortable—all with zero tailpipe emissions and pollution,” said Scott Griffith, who became CEO of Workhorse upon the close of the transaction. “Workhorse trucks perform the same or better as their internal combustion engine (ICE) counterparts, while costing far less over the lifetime of the vehicle.”

“Looking ahead,” Griffith continued, “we are going to build on our 20-plus year combined legacy in electrification and the thousand-plus electric trucks and buses we have delivered to meet the needs of our growing customer base. In doing so, we believe we are positioned to drive profitable growth, create value for our shareholders and customers and deliver on our Better Trucks, Better World ambition.”

Workhorse is poised to create value for shareholders and customers by:

Producing the best truck, period. Advanced safety, telematics, and ergonomics combined with superior cost and maintenance advantages position Workhorse to capture market share in the medium-duty truck and bus space.





Advanced safety, telematics, and ergonomics combined with superior cost and maintenance advantages position Workhorse to capture market share in the medium-duty truck and bus space. Building on significant commercial fleet traction. Workhorse has served 10 of the largest medium-duty fleets owned by some of the biggest and most respected brands in North America and enters 2026 with a strong sales pipeline and backlog of orders for trucks, step vans, school buses, and shuttles.





Workhorse has served 10 of the largest medium-duty fleets owned by some of the biggest and most respected brands in North America and enters 2026 with a strong sales pipeline and backlog of orders for trucks, step vans, school buses, and shuttles. Leveraging existing world-class in-house manufacturing. With a nameplate capacity of 5,000+ vehicles per year in place, Workhorse has the ability to produce the annual number of vehicles it believes is required to reach profitability without the need for significant new capital expenditures at its manufacturing plant in Indiana.





With a nameplate capacity of 5,000+ vehicles per year in place, Workhorse has the ability to produce the annual number of vehicles it believes is required to reach profitability without the need for significant new capital expenditures at its manufacturing plant in Indiana. Applying learnings from the Stables project. Workhorse also owns and operates a mix of gas and electric step vans in a FedEx Ground Independent Service Provider (ISP) fleet through its Stables project. This real-world test bed, operating in Ohio, brings real-time data on trucks in service and an operator mindset to the Workhorse design process, resulting in purpose-built features, direct feedback from depot managers and drivers, deeper insights into range and route planning, and extended durability testing.





Workhorse also owns and operates a mix of gas and electric step vans in a FedEx Ground Independent Service Provider (ISP) fleet through its Stables project. This real-world test bed, operating in Ohio, brings real-time data on trucks in service and an operator mindset to the Workhorse design process, resulting in purpose-built features, direct feedback from depot managers and drivers, deeper insights into range and route planning, and extended durability testing. Benefiting from an experienced management team. The combined management team has a proven track record of designing great products, selling to commercial fleets, and scaling manufacturing in the automotive space.





The combined management team has a proven track record of designing great products, selling to commercial fleets, and scaling manufacturing in the automotive space. Putting growth capital to work. With a clean balance sheet, up to $50 million of added debt capacity, and access to the public capital markets, Workhorse has immediate capability to both drive new and fulfil existing orders for trucks and buses.





Experienced and Proven Executive Leadership

As of the close of the merger, Workhorse will have a refreshed, highly qualified board and management team comprising: Scott Griffith, Chief Executive Officer; Bob Ginnan, Chief Financial Officer; James Griffin, Chief Revenue Officer; Scott Zion, Chief Product Officer; and Josh Anderson, Executive Vice President of Operations. The combined company’s Board is comprised of seven directors, five designated by Motiv, including Scott Griffith and Matthew O’Leary, who will be Chairman. Additional information on the Board is available at ir.workhorse.com.

Going forward, Workhorse will initially be headquartered in the Wixom, Michigan area, with plans to expand to a larger presence in the Detroit metro area. The Company will also retain a presence in Cincinnati, Ohio and the Bay Area of California. It will continue to produce vehicles out of the Workhorse Ranch, its commercial-scale manufacturing facility, in Union City, Indiana. The 436,000 sq. ft., 92.6 acre facility has an annual capacity of 5,200 vehicles and includes production, logistics and a customer training center. The site also includes another 200,000 sq. ft. of vehicle storage space and a Noise, Vibration, Handling test track (NVH).

Letter to Workhorse Shareholders



Scott Griffith also issued a letter to Workhorse shareholders outlining the strategic vision and near-term priorities for the combined company. Read the full letter here: ir.workhorse.com.

Advisors

Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP served as legal counsel to Workhorse. Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher served as strategic communications advisor to Workhorse.

TD Cowen served as financial advisor to Motiv, and DLA Piper LLP (US) served as legal counsel. Scoville Public Relations served as strategic communications advisor to Motiv.

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Headquartered in the Detroit area with manufacturing in Indiana, Workhorse (Nasdaq: WKHS) is redefining what a medium-duty truck should be. Workhorse builds software-first, electric trucks that are powerful, cost-efficient, reliable, safe, and comfortable—all with zero tailpipe emissions.

Our deep experience building electric vehicles at scale drives intentional innovations designed to help customers lower operating costs, improve performance of their fleets, enhance the driver experience, and maximize uptime without compromise. By electrifying their fleets, our customers can make a positive impact on our world while meeting their financial, sustainability and compliance goals.

More information is available at www.workhorse.com.

1 Represents 2025 annual forecast of registrations as of April 2024 per S&P Global Mobility for NTEA US Commercial Vehicle Market Report, multiplied by an assumed $100,000 value per truck.