Update on Predictive Acquisition

 | Source: Perseus Mining Limited Perseus Mining Limited

Perth, Dec. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UPDATE ON PREDICTIVE ACQUISITION

Perth, Western Australia/December 16, 2025/Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) (Perseus or the Company) refers to the ASX announcement made by Predictive Discovery Limited (Predictive) that a revised Arrangement Agreement has been received from Robex Resources Inc. (Robex) on 11 December 2025 (Revised Robex Merger) and that this Revised Robex Merger has been determined by the Predictive Board as having matched Perseus’s definitive binding offer announced on 3 December 2025 (Perseus Proposal). As a result, Perseus’s Proposal is no longer deemed a superior proposal as per the terms of the Arrangement Agreement between Robex and Predictive dated 5 October 2025. As such, the Perseus Proposal has been terminated.

Perseus notes that under the Revised Robex Merger, Predictive shareholders’ ownership in the combined Predictive and Robex entity has increased from 51.0% to 53.5%. Perseus, as Predictive’s largest shareholder, acknowledges the marginal improvement in Predictive ownership. Perseus, however, believes that the Revised Robex Merger remains inferior to Perseus’s Proposal, as evidenced by recent trading in Predictive which continues to trade at a discount to the value implied by the Perseus Proposal.

Notwithstanding this, in the absence of a change in the likelihood of the success of the Predictive / Robex merger, Perseus does not intend to submit a revised proposal for Predictive. However, Perseus reserves the right to vary its position or make a further proposal should circumstances change.

This announcement was approved for release by Craig Jones, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Perseus

ASX/TSX CODE: PRU

CAPITAL STRUCTURE:

Ordinary shares:         1,351,230,319

Performance rights: 8,990,768

REGISTERED OFFICE:

Level 2

437 Roberts Road

Subiaco WA 6008

Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700

www.perseusmining.com		DIRECTORS:

Rick Menell

Non-Executive Chairman

Craig Jones
Managing Director & CEO

Amber Banfield
Non-Executive Director

Elissa Cornelius

Non-Executive Director

Dan Lougher

Non-Executive Director

John McGloin

Non-Executive Director

James Rutherford
Non-Executive Director		CONTACTS:

Craig Jones

Managing Director & CEO

craig.jones@perseusmining.com

Stephen Forman

Investor Relations

+61 484 036 681

stephen.forman@perseusmining.com

Russell Quinn

Sodali – Media
+61 403 322 097

russell.quinn@sodali.com

Annalise Batchelor

Sodali – Media

+61 432 312 807
annalise.batchelor@sodali.com

Recommended Reading