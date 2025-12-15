Jas Mathur Joins Manny Pacquiao Promotions as CEO to Lead Strategic Vision, Creativity and Global Growth Initiatives





LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manny Pacquiao Promotions today announced the appointment of Jas Mathur, business partner of Manny Pacquiao and a multidisciplinary entrepreneur, as Chief Executive Officer. This leadership move marks the beginning of a new era for the organization, centered on innovation, expanded event production, strategic fighter development, and elevated fan experiences.

Mathur brings more than 20 years of experience launching and building businesses across multiple industries. His background includes founding and scaling companies in digital media, consumer products, entertainment and athlete partnership development. Over the past decade, he has worked with numerous professional fighters and public figures to grow their brands and create global engagement strategies, while also assisting them in navigating business deals, managing finances, and building sustainable, long-term success.

Mathur’s personal journey, highlighted by his extraordinary body transformation through relentless discipline and dedication to fitness, stands as a profound example of what is possible through perseverance and self-belief. His transformation reflects the mindset of high-performance athletes and aligns seamlessly with the values at the core of Manny Pacquiao Promotions.

The company recently delivered its first event at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula, California to a sold-out audience, marking a major milestone for Manny Pacquiao Promotions. The event also featured the highly anticipated professional debut of Manny’s son, Jimuel Pacquiao, which drew significant media attention and elevated the brand’s global visibility. Due to the overwhelming response, multiple additional dates at Pechanga have already been confirmed for 2026. The next scheduled event will take place on February 28, 2026, in Verona, New York, as the company prepares to stage approximately eight major shows throughout the year.

Manny Pacquiao Promotions is developing a series of creative and out-of-the-box initiatives designed to elevate fan engagement and improve opportunities for fighters. Several of these innovations are currently underway and will be announced soon.

Sean Gibbons is the President of Manny Pacquiao Promotions and brings decades of experience in the boxing industry to the organization. Gibbons expressed his enthusiasm about Mathur stepping into the role of CEO, highlighting their strong partnership and shared commitment to elevating the company’s global presence.

“I’m excited to have Mathur take on the CEO role,” said Gibbons. “His leadership, creativity, and global perspective are exactly what Manny Pacquiao Promotions needs as we enter this next chapter. Together, we’re building a stronger platform for fighters and delivering world-class experiences for fans across the world.”

“Our goal is to elevate fighters, inspire fans, and bring fresh creativity and innovation to the sport of boxing,” said Mathur. “As our platform continues to grow on an international level, we have the opportunity to showcase athletes to a global audience and expand the reach of the sport in meaningful ways. Beyond building world-class events, we are committed to giving back, providing resources, mentorship, and opportunities that empower fighters, strengthen communities, and inspire the next generation of champions. We will begin by strengthening our footprint across the United States and Canada, with a special emphasis on Montreal, Quebec, my hometown, where I am determined to help revive the boxing and fight scene in 2026. From there, we will continue expanding internationally, bringing our vision, our athletes, and our events to audiences around the world.

This next phase of growth will also integrate new initiatives, products, and partnerships through the various subsidiaries of Limitless X Holdings Inc., allowing us to expand our offerings across media, technology, wellness, and fan engagement. These synergies will enable us to create a more dynamic ecosystem for athletes and audiences alike, supported by innovative product lines that enhance performance, health, and the overall fan experience. We will be announcing these developments throughout the year, taking a steady and strategic approach as we continue to build the brand and broaden our impact globally.”



About Manny Pacquiao Promotions

Manny Pacquiao Promotions is a global boxing promotions company founded by eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao. The mission of the company is to develop athletes, produce world-class events, and expand the global reach of boxing. Beyond building elite talent, the organization is committed to creating exciting content, delivering innovative and memorable events, and giving back to the sport by providing fans with the matchups, experiences, and energy they want to see. At its core, the company aims to elevate the sport with fresh creativity, authentic storytelling, and an unwavering dedication to bringing fun and excitement back to boxing on a global stage.

