XOMA Royalty Enters into Agreement to Acquire Generation Bio

- Acquisition provides XOMA Royalty with potential milestone and royalty payments under Generation Bio’s collaboration with Moderna -

- Generation Bio’s cell-targeted lipid nanoparticles (ctLNP) delivery platform for small interfering RNA (siRNA) and other nucleic acid therapies to be included in XOMA Royalty’s portfolio -

EMERYVILLE, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XOMA Royalty Corporation (“XOMA Royalty”) (NASDAQ: XOMA), the biotech royalty aggregator, announced today it has entered into an agreement to acquire Generation Bio Co. (“Generation Bio”) (NASDAQ: GBIO) for a cash price of $4.2913 per share at the closing of the merger. Generation Bio stockholders also will receive one non-transferable contingent value right (“CVR”) per share that entitles holders to receive potential payments of a pro rata portion of:

100% of the amount by which net cash at closing, as finally determined pursuant to the CVR agreement, exceeds $29 million;

either 90% or 100% of any savings realized by XOMA Royalty on the Company’s Cambridge office lease obligations, subject to the timing of resolution of the lease obligations;

a share of any proceeds from Generation Bio’s existing license agreement with Moderna, which includes potential development and commercial milestones and royalties on commercial sales, calculated on a sliding scale delivering up to 90% of such payments to CVR holders; and

a share of payments from any out license or sale of the Generation Bio ctLNP delivery platform, calculated on a sliding scale delivering up to 70% of such payments to CVR holders

following the closing.

Following a thorough review process conducted with the assistance of its legal and financial advisors, Generation Bio’s board of directors has determined that the acquisition by XOMA Royalty is in the best interests of all Generation Bio stockholders and has unanimously approved the Merger Agreement.

Terms

Pursuant and subject to the terms of the Merger Agreement, a wholly owned subsidiary of XOMA Royalty will commence a tender offer (the "Offer") within 15 business days, to acquire all outstanding shares of Generation Bio common stock. Closing of the Offer is subject to certain conditions, including the tender of Generation Bio common stock representing at least a majority of the total number of outstanding shares and other customary closing conditions. Immediately following the closing of the tender offer, Generation Bio will merge with a subsidiary of XOMA Royalty, and all remaining shares not tendered in the offer, other than appraisal shares, will be converted into the right to receive the same cash and CVR consideration per share as is provided in the tender offer.

Generation Bio stockholders in possession of approximately 15% of Generation Bio common stock have signed support agreements under which such stockholders agreed to tender their shares in the Offer and support the merger. The acquisition is expected to close in February 2026.

Advisors

XOMA Royalty was represented by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP. TD Cowen served as financial advisor, and Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr LLP served as legal counsel, to Generation Bio.

About XOMA Royalty Corporation

XOMA Royalty is a biotechnology royalty aggregator playing a distinctive role in helping biotech companies achieve their goal of improving human health. XOMA Royalty acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial and commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies. When XOMA Royalty acquires the future economics, the sellers receive non-dilutive, non-recourse funding they can use to advance their internal drug candidate(s) or for general corporate purposes. XOMA Royalty has an extensive and growing portfolio of assets (asset defined as the right to receive potential future economics associated with the advancement of an underlying therapeutic candidate). For more information about XOMA Royalty and its portfolio, please visit www.xoma.com or follow XOMA Royalty Corporation on LinkedIn.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio is a biotechnology company that was historically working to change what’s possible for people living with T cell-driven autoimmune diseases. Generation Bio’s approach leveraged cell-targeted lipid nanoparticles (ctLNP) to selectively deliver small interfering RNA (siRNA) to T cells.

For more information, please visit www.generationbio.com.

