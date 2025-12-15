CEMATRIX Announces $6.9 Million in New Contract Awards

CALGARY, Alberta, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CEMATRIX Corporation (TSX: CEMX) (OTCQB: CTXXF) ("CEMATRIX" or the "Company"), a specialty construction contractor that produces cellular concrete solutions on site and is a leading manufacturer and supplier of cellular concrete in North America announces that it has won $6.9 million in new contract awards.

New Contract Award Details:

The awards are in the form of contracts and contracts in process. Most of the work related to these awards will be completed in 2026. Some of the larger awards include:

an increase in scope for a load reducing fill application on a highway improvement project;

a flowable fill application for an abandonment project;

a load reducing fill application for a tank base project;

a grout application for a tunnel project;

the remaining projects are small to mid-sized projects for lightweight fill applications in Canada and the US.





“Thanks to the incredible efforts of our sales team, with this announcement, we have surpassed $50 million in new contract awards for the year. I want to thank our sales team for their dedication, for their efforts, and for all their success this year. These new contract awards continue to demonstrate the confidence our customers have in CEMATRIX's sales and operations teams to consistently delivering quality solutions for their geotechnical construction needs,” said Randy Boomhour, President and CEO of CEMATRIX Corporation. “Our focus remains on providing value to our customers, by consistently delivering quality, cost-effective cellular concrete solutions, on time and on budget. Every successful project strengthens our reputation and makes the next sale easier.”

ABOUT CEMATRIX

CEMATRIX is a specialty construction contractor that produces cellular concrete solutions on site. Cellular concrete is a flowable, self-leveling, cement-based material with insulating properties. CEMATRIX provides customers with cost effective, innovative solutions to tough geotechnical construction challenges.

Applications for cellular concrete include lightweight engineered fill, MSE & retaining wall fill, lightweight insulating road subbase, flowable self compacting fill, pipe & culvert abandonments, tunnel & annular grout, tunnel & shaft backfills, underwater / tremie fills, and shallow utility & foundation insulation.

CEMATRIX is a growth Company with significant revenue, positive EBITDA, positive cashflow from operations, a very healthy balance sheet, and a strong team in place. The Company’s wholly owned operating subsidiaries include CEMATRIX (Canada) Inc. (“CCI”), Chicago based MixOnSite USA Inc. (“MOS”), and Bellingham based Pacific International Grout Company (“PIGCO’). For more information, please visit our website at www.cematrix.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information in this press release includes certain forward-looking statements which may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans but are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the operations, business, financial condition, expected financial results, performance, prospects, ongoing objectives, strategies and outlook for CEMATRIX, including statements regarding: the anticipated commencement and completion of the project. Forward-looking statements may in some cases be identified by words such as "may," "will," "expects," "target," "future," "plans," "believes," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should" or the negative of these terms, or similar expressions.

In addition to events beyond CEMATRIX's control, there are factors which could cause actual or future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or inferred herein including, but not limited to, the risk of not being able to meet contractual schedules and other performance requirements, the risks associated with a third party’s failure to perform; the risk of not being able to meet its labour needs at reasonable costs; the risk of not being able to address any supply chain issues which may arise. These forward-looking statements are based on a variety of factors and assumptions including, but not limited to that: none of the risks identified above materialize, there are no unforeseen changes to economic and market conditions and no significant events occur outside the ordinary course of business. These assumptions are based on information currently available to CEMATRIX, including information obtained from third-party sources. While CEMATRIX believes that such third-party sources are reliable sources of information, CEMATRIX has not independently verified the information. CEMATRIX has not ascertained the validity or accuracy of the underlying economic assumptions contained in such information from third-party sources and hereby disclaims any responsibility or liability whatsoever in respect of any information obtained from third-party sources.

Risk factors are discussed in greater detail in CEMATRIX’s 2024 Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and CEMATRIX’s Annual Information Form dated December 31, 2024, each filed on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca). Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and CEMATRIX undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

