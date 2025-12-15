Fermi Inc. INVESTIGATION: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Into Potential Securities Fraud on behalf of Investors (FRMI)

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Fermi Inc. (“Fermi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRMI). The investigation concerns whether the Company and/or members of its senior management may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On October 1, 2025, Fermi began trading on the NASDAQ at $21.00 per share following its Initial Public Offering. Then, on December 12, 2025, Fermi revealed that the first tenant for the Company’s anticipated Project Matador AI campus had terminated its $150 million Advance in Aid of Construction Agreement, which would have supplied construction costs for the facility. On this news, the price of Fermi shares declined by $5.16 per share, or approximately 33.8%, from $15.25 per share on December 11, 2025 to close at $10.09 on December 12, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Fermi securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars. Additional information about the firm can be found at Kirby McInerney LLP’s website.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.