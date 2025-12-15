Property Investors' Founder Samuel Leeds Receives High Demand for Places at His Mini School

London, England, United Kingdom, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrepreneur Samuel Leeds says he has been overwhelmed with messages from parents across the UK asking how their children can join the one-room school he built for his family.





The story of Samuel’s £150k mini school went viral earlier this week after being featured in the Mirror and dozens of regional papers. It also led to national television coverage on GB News.

Samuel built the small school at the bottom of his garden to give his children a more practical, flexible education that focuses on confidence, finance, and real-world skills. Two full-time teachers run the day-to-day lessons, and Samuel teaches financial literacy himself.

Since the story broke, he says parents have been contacting him daily.

“The response has been incredible. Parents are asking if their children can join or whether I can help them create something similar. I did not expect this level of interest,” he said.

Some parents have gone as far as offering to relocate so their children could attend.

“People are saying they would move house to be near us. It shows how many parents want more control over what and how their young children learn,”Samuel added.

Although he has no plans to expand the school into a commercial venture, he is considering developing a home education curriculum based on the approach he uses at home.

“Right now, the school is just for our family. But I am looking at ways to help other parents who want to be more involved in their children’s education. The interest has shown me there is a real appetite for this,” he said.

The mini school story has sparked a national conversation about alternative education and the balance between school structure and parental involvement.





Media Contact

Name: Simon Templeman

Website: www.property-investors.co.uk

Email: simon@samuelleeds.com





