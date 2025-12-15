Federal Life Group Announces Short-Form Merger

CHICAGO, Dec. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Federal Life Group, Inc. (“Federal Life”), a leading provider, through its affiliates, of insurance and retirement solutions founded in 1899, announced its intent to engage in a short-form merger with its parent. Federal Life’s parent currently owns more than 90% of the common stock of Federal Life (Trading Symbol FLFG). The short-form merger will result in Federal Life becoming 100% owned by its parent. Upon closing of the short-form merger, stockholders, other than the parent, will be entitled to receive $15.25 per share as provided in the merger agreement.

The merger is anticipated to close prior to the end of the year.

About Federal Life

Federal Life is a leading insurance business that has been protecting individuals and families with valuable products for over 100 years. Incorporated in 1899 and headquartered in the Chicago metropolitan area, Federal Life is proud of its longstanding tradition of financial strength, stability, and as an innovator in the industry. Federal Life is excited to deliver the next generation of accident & health, life, and annuity products through innovative product design and risk management solutions for insurance and reinsurance clients.

Anders Raaum

Investor Relations

araaum@federallife.com

847.850.3311